What Happened to Austin Metcalf? Full Details on the High School Track Meet Tragedy

Source: X / @FriscoMemo_FB

A routine high school track meet in Texas took a devastating turn on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, when a violent altercation broke out between two young students, Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony. Though they had no previous connection, the situation quickly escalated.

So, what happened? Here's everything we know so far about the heartbreaking event.

Source: Instagram / @meghanleemetcalf Texas high school athlete Austin Metcalf and his mom, Meghan Metcalf.

What happened to Austin Metcalf?

During a track meet in Frisco, Texas, Austin Metcalf, a junior at Frisco Memorial High School, was stabbed to death by Karmelo Anthony, a student from Frisco Centennial High School. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA, a witness stated that Austin had asked Anthony to move out from under his team's tent. The witness claimed that, in response, Anthony opened his bag and reached inside.

A witness told police that Anthony warned Austin, "Touch me and see what happens." The witness told responding officers that Austin then touched Anthony, prompting Anthony to challenge him, saying something along the lines of, "Punch me and see what happens."

Shortly after, the witness said, Austin reportedly grabbed Anthony to ask him to move. The affidavit goes on to say that, in response, Anthony pulled out what the witness described as a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest before fleeing. The witness told police that Austin clutched his chest and asked others to get help.

Austin's twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, was also at the meet and rushed to his brother's side, and desperately tried to save him, their mother, Meghan Metcalf, shared with WFAA. "I got a phone call from Hunter, he was screaming that Austin had been stabbed," Meghan recalled to the station. "He was holding the wound. He was trying to save his brother."

Meghan mourned, "My son is not here anymore, and I don't understand it. He was the most amazing kid. So smart. He had college football guys looking at him to play in college. His goal was to play in college."

Austin was rushed to the hospital, but despite the valiant efforts of first responders, he passed away from his injuries, police said. "I tried to help him," Hunter told WFAA. He then explained that he wasn't allowed in the ambulance, adding that first responders "had to yank me off him."

Karmelo Anthony has been charged with murder.

The suspect, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, was arrested and charged with murder. He was transferred from Frisco City Jail to Collin County Jail on Thursday, April 3, with his bond set at $1 million, per jail records.

According to the affidavit, when the arresting officer found Anthony, he reportedly said, "I was protecting myself," before the officer had even questioned him about the incident. As the officer escorted Anthony off the track, the suspect allegedly added that Austin had "put his hands on [him]."

Source: YouTube Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony.