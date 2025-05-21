'Cheers' Star George Wendt Was Using a Cane in Last Photos Before His Death George Wendt was seen using a cane in the last photos before his death in May 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 21 2025, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, beloved actor George Wendt died in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles. He was 76 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor, best known for his iconic role as Norm Peterson on the beloved sitcom Cheers, was last seen in public in L.A. in late January 2025. Here's what we know about the last photos taken before his tragic passing.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

George Wendt was seen using a cane in the last photos taken before his death.

George Wendt was last seen in public in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. He was photographed stepping out of a car with his wife, Bernadette Birkett, using a cane for support as he faced ongoing health challenges.

In the last photos taken before his heartbreaking death, George was spotted wearing a red and green patterned flannel shirt, black shorts, and white New Balance sneakers, with his glasses resting on top of his head.

Article continues below advertisement

Several 'Cheers' stars have reacted to the news of George Wendt's death.

Following his passing, many of George's colleagues have shared heartfelt tributes to the beloved star. His Cheers co-star Ted Danson told People he was "devastated" by the loss, adding, "I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."

George Wendt died today.



His death happened on the exact day that Cheers ended 32 years ago. https://t.co/Wu3dfq9g2s — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 20, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Rhea Perlman remembered George as "the sweetest, kindest man I ever met." She fondly recalled their on-screen dynamic, saying, "It was impossible not to like him. As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it, and he loved pretending it didn't hurt. What a guy! I'll miss him more than words can say."