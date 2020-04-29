18 Pictures of Georgia 'Reopened,' Providing Us a Glimpse at What a Post-Lockdown America Looks Like

Starting Friday, some non-essential businesses in the state of Georgia were allowed to start reopening. As long as they followed social distancing and sanitization guidelines, then barbershops, hair salons, gyms, and the like were allowed to open their doors.

"I see the terrible impact of COVID-19 on public health as well as the pocketbook," Gov. Brian Kemp said. According to Buzzfeed News, businesses will have to check workers for signs of coronavirus, increase sanitation, separate workstations by at least 6 feet, and, "if appropriate," require staff to wear gloves and masks.

"By taking this measured action, we will get Georgians back to work safely without undermining the progress that we have all made in the battle against COVID-19," Kemp added.

And now, a few days into the "reopening," Georgia can provide us with a glimpse of what a post-lockdown world may look like.