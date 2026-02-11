Boxer Gervonta Davis Scores a Win As Baltimore Judge Recalls Arrest Warrant Boxer Gervonta Davis just scored a small win. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 11 2026, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Things have been really sticky for boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis outside of the ring. While he is known as one of the best three-division lightweight world champions, his feats in the ring have been overshadowed by his personal life. He has dated several social media influencers, models, and rappers, and most of those relationships have been anything but smooth. Over the years, he has been charged with everything from domestic violence to assault. As a result, multiple arrest warrants were issued.

Article continues below advertisement

While fans have been waiting for him to turn over a new leaf, it appears that Davis can’t seem to get past his legal woes. However, while he is fighting a few charges, it seems as if he has scored a tiny win, with a judge recalling a previous arrest warrant — despite his violent past. So, why was Gervonta Davis’s most recent arrest warrant recalled? Keep reading to get the full scoop.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

A Baltimore judge recalled Gervonta Davis’s arrest warrant for violating probation.

According to the Baltimore Banner, Davis has escaped another arrest warrant. The publication shares that on Feb. 2, 2026, Circuit Judge Althea Handy issued the arrest warrant after the prosecution stated that the boxer violated his probation conditions. Davis was on probation stemming from a 2020 hit-and-run incident, where four people, including a pregnant woman, were injured.

However, Davis’s legal team, led by Hunter Pruette, asked the judge to withdraw the arrest warrant in favor of GPS monitoring. Surprisingly, the prosecution did not reject the request, and the judge decided to recall the warrant. “We’re thankful the court recalled the warrant,” Pruette said via the publication. “Mr. Davis remains compliant and will continue to appear as required.”

Article continues below advertisement

At this point I hope and pray Gervonta Davis is ready to get the mental help he needs 🙏🏾 — Mont (@Strive87) January 15, 2026

Gervonta Davis has appeared before Circuit Judge Althea Handy on numerous occasions for various criminal charges.

Although the 31-year-old was able to finesse a win through his legal team, he is quite familiar with Judge Handy. With the hit-and-run case, Judge Handy initially sentenced the boxer to 90 days of home detention and three years’ probation.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Judge Handy’s sentiments changed once she learned where Davis was spending his sentence. The publication shares that instead of being confined to an approved residence, he was serving his sentence at a penthouse condo and a Four Seasons Hotel. The judge immediately ordered him to be taken into custody in 2023. Eventually, Davis was released after serving less than two months behind bars.

Additionally, Judge Handy threw Davis another bone by saving him from another jail stint in 2025. The boxer was spotted dining at a Baltimore restaurant by his probation officer, which violated his probation because he had not been given permission to travel from Florida to Maryland.

Article continues below advertisement

I want to know what’s wrong with gervonta Davis, I wonder if it’s drugs or if he’s truly depressed. Because, to beat every woman you been with sounds like a serious cry for help because typically when you beat women it’s because you normally nvm 💀 but he needs help. — Ventè (@VenteWest) February 11, 2026