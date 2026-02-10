Where Is in Ghislaine Maxwell’s Family? Meet the Siblings Who Have Defended Her Meet Ghislaine Maxwell’s siblings and learn how her family reacted to her trial, conviction, and life behind bars. By Darrell Marrow Updated Feb. 10 2026, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Ghislaine Maxwell sits in federal prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse underage girls. However, she has never stood alone in the public fight over her name. Her siblings have repeatedly stepped in with statements, letters, and media interviews.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert and Elisabeth (“Betty”) Maxwell had nine children, and Ghislaine was the youngest. Her siblings include Michael, Philip, Anne, Christine, Isabel, Karine, Ian, and Kevin. Two of them died young. Karine passed away in childhood, and Michael died after a car crash left him in a coma for years. Meanwhile, several of the remaining siblings have stood behind their sister through it all.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Ghislaine Maxwell’s siblings?

Most of the Maxwell siblings live private lives. However, several names surface repeatedly in coverage of Ghislaine’s case. According to Business Insider, Ian and Kevin drew attention after they faced charges tied to their father’s collapsed business empire in the 1990s. Both were later acquitted. Twin sisters Christine and Isabel also appear in reporting, along with Anne and Philip.

Michael was the oldest sibling. According to The Guardian, he suffered severe injuries in a car crash shortly before Ghislaine was born and spent years in a coma. He later died from complications related to those injuries, long before the Epstein scandal surfaced. Philip has largely stayed out of public view. Anne, sometimes called Ann, appears in family photos, but has otherwise lived privately. Little public information exists about her professional life, and she has avoided media attention.

Article continues below advertisement

Christine is the most publicly established of Ghislaine’s sisters, Tatler reports. She built a career as a businesswoman and early internet entrepreneur, working in technology, publishing, and education. Isabel, Christine’s twin sister, also made her name in the tech world. She co-founded the early search engine Magellan and later worked in technology and business ventures.

Karine died in early childhood, and few public details about her life exist. She has no connection to the controversies that later surrounded the Maxwell family. Meanwhile, Ian has emerged as the most outspoken sibling since Ghislaine’s conviction. He has appeared in multiple interviews and media reports defending his sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Why is Ghislaine Maxwell in jail?

A Manhattan jury convicted Ghislaine in 2021 on federal charges tied to Epstein’s exploitation of minors. Prosecutors said she helped Epstein recruit and groom underage girls, sometimes as young as 14, and helped create a pipeline where victims were paid and encouraged to bring in other girls.

Article continues below advertisement

During her 2021 trial, Ghislaine’s surviving siblings sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for changes to her treatment while she was held without bail. According to ABC News, they sent a letter asking for more access to counsel and complained about food and hygiene conditions. The letter was signed by all six of Ghislaine’s surviving siblings.