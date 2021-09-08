Ghostface Killah's Kids Have Seemingly All Followed in His Musically-Inclined Footsteps

As one of the original members of the Wu-Tang Clan , Ghostface Killah is largely regarded as one of the forefathers of hip-hop and thus a highly-respected voice in the genre. Whether it be through his musical efforts, stories that inspire television shows, or the variety of other endeavors he has taken on over the last few decades, he has cemented his position in the annals of music history.

For as much as fans might know who Ghostface is via his stage persona, many likely aren't aware of what the rapper's personal life is like. So, who are his kids, wife, and what other related details do we know about him? Keep reading to find out!

Who are Ghostface Killah's kids? The rapper hasn't spoken much about his children.

Although the saga of Ghostface Killah and his affiliation with Wu-Tang Clan has been well-documented over the years, details about all of the rapper's children have remained sparse. According to IMDb, he is the father of three sons and one daughter, but specific details regarding all of them and who their mothers are are spotty.

Dennis Ames, who goes by the stage name Sun God, has decided to carry on his father's legacy and become a rapper in his own right, representing his hometown of Staten Island, N.Y. much like his father and the rest of Wu-Tang has for decades. He, alongside iNTeLL, the son of U-God; PXWER, son of Method Man, and "Young Dirty Bastard," son of the late "Old Dirty Bastard," all banded together to form the second generation of Wu-Tang, named 2nd Generation Wu.

The rapper also has another son who raps, named Supreme-Intelligence. A graduate of Morgan State University, he had a brief falling out with his father at one point, but little is known about the extent of their issues.

Either way, it seems they were able to resolve their problems as Supreme grew older. He, like Ghostface, is a talented wordsmith and even appeared in a 2014 rap freestyle for Forbez DVD with his father and Sun God that showed fans exactly what he is made of.

Ghostface's third son, Infinite Coles, has also pursued music, and like Supreme, has endured a bit more of a distanced relationship with his father over time. Per a 2017 interview with Nylon, Infinite explained that he and his father's relationship strained during his formative years as he realized that he is a gay man. However, he admitted that things have been on an upswing as of late and that he and Ghostface are on better terms now.

The child of Ghostface with the least amount of information available is his daughter. Her name hasn't ever been revealed publicly, and she has never given any public interviews. Aside from being mentioned in passing by Supreme in his own interview, who said that she is a singer, the rapper's fourth child has seemingly never spoken out on her own.

