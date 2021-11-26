Gift Guide: 50 Thoughtful Presents for the Couple That Has Everything

Gift Guide: 50 Thoughtful Presents for the Couple That Has EverythingBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 26 2021, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Holiday season is on the horizon! With the idea of spending time with your loved ones to indulge in good food, and activities while making memories, there is another thing that comes to mind — holiday gifts. And if couples who have everything are on your list, you may not know where to start.
Truth be told, gift shopping can already be a headache. But, just because you have a few couples that may be hard to shop for doesn’t mean you’ll automatically strike out. The key for gifting couples who have everything is to think outside of the box. No one can truly have everything and there are plenty of items that’ll tickle their fancy. With that in mind, here are 50 gifts for couples who have everything.
1. Wine Chiller
Lets be honest: You'd be hard-pressed to find a couple that doesn't love a nice glass of vino. And since some wines are required to be chilled, its of the utmost importance to keep your bottle cool after opening. And this is where the Wine Chiller comes into play. This marble constuction works wonders to keep your wines and other beverages chilled for hours.
Price: $34.99 on Amazon
2. Heart Waffle Maker
What better way to say I love you than with your food? This Heart Waffle Maker lives up to its name and creates mini waffle hearts that are fluffy, golden, and pleasing to the eye. Breakfast at the house will never be the same.
Price: $40 on Uncommon Goods
3. Bond Touch Bracelets
Sometimes couples have to be miles apart due to work obligations and other instances. Even though distance makes the heart grow fonder, that doesn't mean that couples should feel the weight of the disconnection. And the Bond Touch Bracelets come right in handy. This device allows you to send a touch to your partner's bracelet no mater how far away they are. You can also send messages and photos to one another via the app.
Price: $108 on Amazon
4. BedJet 3 Climate Comfort for Beds
Sleeping in the bed with a partner can get interesting when one person prefers cool comfort and another like to sleep in a warm bed. The BedJet 3 Climate Comfort for Beds provides temperature control for both sides. So, from a fully cool bed to half and half, couples won;thave to fight iver temperature control.
Price: $449 on Amazon
5. Lip Mustache Sleeping Masks
Trying to go to sleep with artifial light in your vision can be frustrating. So, instead of attempting to keep your eyes shut from light, a sleep mask can tackle the trouble. This his and hers sleep mask set comes with a mustache and full red lip option. Perfect for couples, getting a good night's rest has just become easier.
Price: $45+ on Etsy
6. Pizza Roulette Cut and Serve Board
Who knew that meal times can also hae a gaming element? With this Pizza Roulette Cut & Serve Board, you'll be able to minimize the mess while delegating who is responsible for specific chores. Simply place a pizza pie in the board, cut it up, and serve. Each pizza slice has a chore underneath that the person has to complete.
Price: $50 on Uncommon Goods
7. Love Tokens — Set of 10
One gift for a couple that's endless is love. And while saying you love someone is one thing; allowing your actions to show is another. With the Love Tokens set, these little trinkets allow couples to steal innocent moments throughout the day, which ultimately works to strengthen their bond. From kiss tokens, breakfast in bed, hugs, and more, the love will be non-stop.
Price: $22 on Uncommon Goods
8. Personalized Cutting Board
Nothing says home like a personalized cutting board. Not only does this gift allow you to add a personal touch for presentation purposes, it makes for a menaingful keepsake.
Price: $169 on Uncommon Goods
9. The Citizenry Imabari Waffle Towels
Gifting top-quality towels are always a safe bet. The Citizenry Imabari Waffle Towels are woven from soft, long staple Pima cotton from Japan that's the true defintion of luxury. These towels are light, absorbent, and quick to dry.
Price: $50 on The Citizenry
10. Yours, Mine, and Ours Engraved Decanter Set
Decanters and wine glasses have become a home staple. And for couples that enjoy stylish goods that complements their spirited appetite, the Yours, Mine, and Ours Engraved Decanter Set is the perfect choice. It boasts a geometric art deco design that turns heads and makes a great addition to any home decor theme.
Price: $75 on Uncommon Goods
11. Personalized Pillow
Filling your home with stylish keepsakes is something that all couples strive to accomplish. So, why not gift a personalized pillow to your favorite couple. It can serve as a decorative piece in the living room or bedroom.
Price: $24.99 on Amazon
12. Periodic Table of Flavor
Investing in various spices is key for flavorful dishes. The Periodic Table of Flavor offers 12 spice blends and rubs that are designed to take your cuisines to the next level. From Korean BBQ to Jamaican Jerk, you'll love spending more time in the kitchen.
Price: $60 on Uncommon Goods
13. The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook
Most cookbooks cater to recipes for big families. But, The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook simplifies your routine to customize meals for couples. With over 600 recipes ranging from appetizers, dessserts, and dinners, meal time won't ever be boring.
Price: $16.99 on Amazon
14. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Running back and forth to heat up your hot beverages is not ideal. The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 works to keep your drinks nice and hot thanks to itscharging coaster.
Price: $109.95 on Amazon
15. Daily Harvest Smoothie Subscription Box
For couples that are committed to putting their health first would appreciate a Daily Harvest Smoothie Subscription Box. Designed to simplify healthy eating, this subscription offers good for you ingredients taht contribute to creating healthy meals in little to not time.
Price: $69.75 on Daily Harvest
16. Elephas Portable LED Mini Projector
No need for couples to head out to the theater when they can bring the movie experience home. The Elephas Portable LED Mini Projector is perfect for watching movies, shows, and more. It comes equipped with multiple ports that are comptaible with firestick, Blue-Ray, DVD, and more.
Price: $54.99 on Amazon
17. Knock Knock What I Love about You Today Pad
It;s always important for couples to share their feelings about one another. And the Knock Knock What I Love about You Today Pad allows couples to connect on an emotionl level while also reminding one another that they love each other.
Price: $10.16 on Amazon
18. Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
Couples can take their relaxation to the next level with the help of an aromatherapy essential oil diffuser. This offering helps to clear airways for easier breathing, supports a healthy digestive system, improves mood and gves your home an aroma steam.
Price: $25.49 on Amazon
19. Anniversary Wine Box
The wine collectors are going to love this one! Not only does this anniversary wine box help couples celebrate the milestones in their relationship, it adds a personal element of custom engravings and heart shapes. You can pick three years in which the bottles would be opened and have the dates also engraved on the box.
Price: $180 on Uncommon Goods
20. Scratch Off Map of The World with Flags
Attention adventurers! Couples that enjoy traveling the globe and making memories would love the Scratch Off Map of The World with Flags. Not only does it provide a full view of the world, couples can scratch off countries they visit along the way.
Price: $19.99 on Amazon
21. Taking Sides Couple's Snack Tray
They say that sharing is caring, but sometimes yo prefer to indulge in your favorite snacks alone.The Taking Sides Couple's Snack Tray keeps snacks separated in an orgnaized fashion, without the possibiity of the other party stealing yout snacks. Good luck with that!
Price: $85 on Uncommon Goods
22. Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger
Gift your favorite couple with a Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger that allows lovers to send messages to their beaus via the app. Once you receive a message, the chunky red heart spins until you open it. Think of it as the new age way of sending a love note.
Price: $100+ on Uncommon Goods
23. Whiskey Making Kit
Instead of buying endles bottles of whiskey, couples can take things up a notch by creating their own. The Whiskey Making Kit is ewuipped with wood chips and botanicals needed to create your on unique whiskey. It's a great way for couples to bond while also becoming a new hobby.
Price: $60+ on Uncommon Goods
24. Curiosity Cards
For folks that love when games become reality, the Curiosity Cards are a great fit. This game allows players to have substantial conversation about myriad topics to provide an even deeper understanding. There are also question centers around pop culture for those who prefer lighter conversation topics.
Price: $25 on Uncommon Goods
25. Furbo Dog Camera
For most people, dogs are an extension of family. And while dogs are frequently left at home, most pet owners would like to know what goes on while they're away from home. This is where the Furbo Dog Camera works its magic. You can see live footage of what's going on in the home, detect barking and help to calm your dog down.
Price: $164.50 on Furbo
26. The Original Wine Condoms
Where technology meets novelty! The Original Wine Condoms comes in major clutch to preserve your opened wine bottles. Thanks to its shrink fit tecnology, these wine condoms creates an air-tight and water-tight seal that's reusable.
Price: $14.97 on Amazon
27. Gift Republic 100 Movies Bucket List Poster
For couples that enjoy exploring different film genres and titles around the world, the Gift Republic 100 Movies Bucket List Poster is a must-have. This poster consists of 100 of the best films from around the world and once you watch each one, you can scratch them off.
Price: $24.97 on Amazon
28. Entertainer's Cheese Knife Set
Cheese platters have become a popular fixture at many kickbacks and household gatherings. Many of us love cheese because of the variety and taste. And since cheeses differ in size, shapes, and textures, having the right tools on hand to handle them all. Look no further than the Entertainer's Cheese Knife Set. It comes with four utensils that are perfect for cutting and shaping all types of cheese.
Price: $18 on Uncommon Goods
29. Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
As the temperatures begin to drop, nice evenings outside may feel like a no-go. However, the Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit can make those issues a thing of the past. This fire pit has a stainless steel construction that provides a complete burn with little to no smoke. So you can get all the beenfits of a fire pit sans the headache.
Price: $299 on Amazon
30. Vinglacé Wine Bottle Chiller & Wine Glass
Everyone loves a multifunctional product. And when it comes to the topic of wine, investing in a 2-in-1 cooler and glass is a no-brainer. The Vinglacé Wine Bottle Chiller & Wine Glass has a double-walled, vaccum-insulated construction that keeps your wines and other beverages on chill while also acting as a wine glass.
Price: $125 on Food52
31. Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Cold brew lovers rejoice! Instaed of making your way to a coffee shop to satisfy your fix, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker can help you create a heart cup of joe at home. This offering makes it easy to create a cold brew without having to wait in long lines.
Price: $200 on Uncommon Goods
32. What to Watch Streaming Decider Dice
Deciding on what you want to watch as a couple can easily turn into a debate. Instead of the back and forth allow the What to Watch Streaming Decider Dice make the decision for you. This three dice set helps you choose you the genre and a tv show or movie to watch in your leisure time.
Price: $15 on Uncommon Goods
33. The Personalized Anniversary Journal
Thanks to the Personalized Anniversary Journal, couples can document the 1st through 60th anniversaries in style. This journal is equipped with custom pages that have prompts to refelct on romantic milestones, mutual aspirations and goals in the marriage, and much more.
Price: $130 on Uncommon Goods
34. iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The days of using brooms to sweep up are over. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum does the work for you to gather dust and dander all at the touch of a button. From carpets to hard floors, this smart vacuum can get the job done.
Price: $179 on Amazon
35. Furora Lighting Green Candles Flameless LED
Instead of worrying about lighting candles and using a candle snuffer, the Furora Lighting Green Candles Flameless LED takes all the rouble away. Powered by LED, couples can get the romantic ambiance of a ea of candles without having to rely on real fire to make it happen. Simply use the remote control to tun your candles on and off whenever you like.
Price: $33.98 on Amazon
36. Wilton Cookie Shot Glass
We guarantee that you'll never look at cookies the same! The Wilton Cookie Shot Glass allows dessert lovers to make edible shot glass out of batter that can be filled with milk, ice cream, mouuse, and more. Not only is it a cool spin on the clasic treat, it's a great way to spice things up in the kitchen.
Price: $15.59 on Amazon
37. Vintage Style Personalized Photo Album Keychain
The best gifts are ones that come from the heart. Let your love for your favorite couple shine through with a Vintage Style Personalized Photo Album. This pick allows you to combine all the loving couple's photos in one so couples can have a piece of their partner with them everywhere they go.
Price: $25.78 on Etsy
38. Antarctic Star 24 Bottle Wine Cooler
All wine lovers know that excessive heat and wine do not mix. The Antarctic Star 24 Bottle Wine Cooler operates to cool and store your wine for the long haul. And once you;re ready to indulge in a glass or two, your wine would be at the perfect temperature.
Price: $219+ on Amazon
39. Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2 Mobile Printer
Most peope believe that smart phone cameras are the bes fo capturing photos. And while that debate continues, being able to print your images captured can be headache — until now. The Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2 Mobile Printer allows you to print out photos sent from your phone and smart devices with ease.
Price: $249.99 on Amazon
40. Brooklinen Gift Card
Top-quality bedsheets, linens, and more, can come at a steep price. To give your favorite couple the gift or luxury and comfort, the Brooklinen Gift Card is a suitable choice. You can load the car with any monetary amount starting from $50 and up. This way, couples can select their desired items.
Price: $50+ on Brooklinen
41. Google Home Mini 1st Generation in Chalk
The Google Home Mini 1st Generation in Chalk is all about providing an easier lifestyle. This cult-favorite pick provides quick answers from Google, manages your day, controls your smart home, and more.
Price: $46.65 on Lowes
42. Wine: A No-Snob Guide: Drink Outside the Box
Believe it or not, there is more to wine than just drinking it. In the Wine: A No-Snob Guide: Drink Outside the Box, readers can learn all about different types of vino, wine and food pairings, vineyard production and more to become an ethusiast.
Price: $5.95+ on Amazon
43. Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Everyone loves a quick easy meal, especially when time is of the essence. So, it's no surprise that the Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker has become a hot commodity. This tool makes two breakfast sandwiches at once in four eay steps. Plus, it comes equipped with a recipe book full of delicious meals along with Keto and Paleo options as well.
Price: $39.99 on Amazon
44. Coodle Pillow
Who else fights with their partner over pillow space while cuddling? We're all guilty of it. But, thanks to the Coddle Pillow, there's enough space and endless comfort to go around. Boasting an ergonomic design, this pillow has an arched shape made out of foam that alleviates the pressure felt by your arms, neck and spine when you sleep or nap on your side.
Price: $49.99 on Amazon
45. Kissing Mugs Set
It doesn't get any more adorable than a kissing mugs set. Once placed together, the cups fit into the other contours to form a kiss. Each mug comes with its own spoon and slotted handle for neat storage.
Price: $24.90 on Amazon
46. The Couple's Bucket List
There's nothing wrong with taking steps to add some spice to your relationship. And while it's easy to fall into a routine on the date front, that doesn;t mean you shoud allow things to get boring. Insert: The Couple's Bucket List. This box comes with three categories: life, love, and laughter. You'll be able to plan activities while also keeping track on the progress thanks to the "To Do," "Doing," and "Done" tabs.
Price: $50 on Uncommon Goods
47. Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game
The Connect 4 game has officially been remade into a couple's edition! The Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game features a heart-shaped holes along with custom lettering that adds a keepsake element into the mix.
Price: $85 on Uncommon Goods
48. 3 Line Wall Address Plaque
Give your home the perfect finishing touch via a wall address plaque. This 3-line offering offers a distinctive design that adds stylish appeal to your home.
Price: $59.99 on Wayfair
49. Monsieur & Madame Bath Mats, Set of 2
Bathroom essentials in mind? Consider adding the Monsieur & Madam Bath Mat Set to your shopping list. This his and hers set allows couples to add a charming touch to their bathrooms while also being able to claim territory. It's a cute yet thoughtful gift that any couple would appreciate.
Price: $78 on Anthropologie
50. Mixology Bartender Kit
Ready to embrace your inner bartender? Count on the Mixology Bartender Kit to make that dream a reality. This kit comes with all the tools and a recipe book to help you work on your cocktail-making skills. Not to mention, it's gold stainless steel construction also lends an air of sophistication to your kitchen decor.
Price: $59.97 on Amazon