Italian Actress Gina Lollobrigida Has Passed Away at 95 By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 16 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Italian actress, photographer, and artist Gina Lollobrigida, best known for appearing in 1853’s Beat the Devil, has passed away. The star — who was also known for being named the "World’s Most Beautiful Woman" in 1955 — was 95 years old.

Gina's death was announced by her agent on Jan. 16, 2023. As fans have taken to social media to share tributes and fond memories, many want to know what happened. So, what was Gina Lollobrigida’s cause of death? Here’s everything that we know.

Gina Lollobrigida’s cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

According to KTRE, Gina’s agent, Paola Camin, revealed that the star passed away in Rome on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Per Italian news agency Lapresse (via Variety), Gina died in a clinic.

All that’s known is that Gina had broken her thigh bone due to a fall and underwent surgery in September 2022 to repair it. She was said to have returned home and resumed walking and other activities.

Farwell to the Italian screen goddess and one of the biggest stars of European cinema in the 1950s and 60s, the legendary Gina Lollobrigida, who passed away at the age of 95. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/WiQELxQf6T — Remembering Dame Angela Lansbury 🇺🇦 (@_AngelaLansbury) January 16, 2023

Gina Lollobrigida was a multitalented star who worked in entertainment and fine and visual arts

Gina had a long career that spanned the entertainment and fine and visual arts worlds. KTRE shares that Gina first stepped into the spotlight via the beauty industry, being featured in beauty magazines and competing in pageants. Additionally, Gina had some minor roles in films before actually making her mark in the film industry.

Gina was a major ‘50s and ‘60s film star, earning a slew of David di Donatello Best Actress Awards — Italy’s top movie award — for her work in 1955’s La donna più Bella del mondo (Beautiful but Dangerous) and 1962’s Venere Imperiale (Imperial Venus).

Gina Lollobrigida photographed by Giancario Botti at Place de la Concorde in Paris 1965. RIP Miss Lollobrigida. pic.twitter.com/GBM8HdLgVP — Joan Darc (@joandarcdoll) January 16, 2023

Gina’s other popular works include her first American film, 1953’s Beat the Devil, which starred Humphrey Bogart and Jennifer Jones. Aside from her beauty and exemplary acting skills, the starlet also dabbled in fine and visual arts, along with politics.

KTRE shares that Gina traveled from the Soviet Union to Australia working as a photographer. Additionally, she also became a notable painter and sculpture artist.

