Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images 'Days of Our Lives' Star Quinn K. Redeker Has Passed Away at 86 By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 10 2023, Updated 10:34 a.m. ET

Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker, best known for appearing in Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless, has died at 86 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

The multi-talented star, who is also known for penning the original script of 1978’s Oscar-winning film The Deer Hunter, died on Dec. 20, 2022. As the entertainment world and fans share their condolences to Quinn’s family and loved ones, many want to know what happened. What is the cause of Quinn K. Redeker’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Quinn K. Redeker passed away due to natural causes.

Quinn's daughter Arianne Raiser told The Hollywood Reporter that her father passed away due to natural causes on Dec. 20, 2022, in Camarillo, Calif. However, it’s unknown if the star died at his residence.

The Y&R Family sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Quinn Redeker who blessed Y&R with his talents in two memorable roles. pic.twitter.com/EFe7Prf5WX — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 9, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Quinn K. Redeker made his mark in the entertainment world.

Most folks may remember Quinn for being a huge star in the soap world, but he’s also sprinkled his magic in other genres. Per Quinn’s IMDb page, he had appeared in a slew of movies and TV shows before making an impact in the soap opera genre — from 1980’s Ordinary People, 2000’s Warpath, CSI: Miami in 2003, and more.

As for Quinn’s career as a writer, he once shared that screenwriting was his true passion, which working as a soap opera actor allowed him to focus on.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

"The soap opera is 20 minutes of work a day, so I can spend the rest of the time writing 10 pages a day in my dressing room, " Quinn said back in 1989, per We Love Soaps. “No, acting isn't very fulfilling, but, gee, it's a great buck. At least acting is fun, and a soap opera gives you something new every day."