Ashland Locke Suffered a Brutal Injury in a Recent Episode of 'Y&R' — What's Next for Him?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the new episode of The Young and the Restless.

Wealthy businessman and local baddie Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) ran into some unforeseeable complications in The Young and the Restless episode that aired on CBS on Monday, July 25, 2022. Ashland and his ex-wife, Victoria Newman, arranged for an impromptu late-night meet-up. But soon enough, the fire poker had to be pulled out.