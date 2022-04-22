Why Did Rey Leave 'The Young and the Restless'? (SPOILERS)By Leila Kozma
Apr. 22 2022
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Wednesday, April 20, 2022 episode of The Young and the Restless.
A recent episode of The Young and the Restless captured the harrowing death of Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), a sharp-witted private detective who garnered hundreds of fans over the years.
He arrived in Genoa City a few years ago to investigate the strange circumstances surrounding J. T. Hellstrom's (Thad Luckinbill) disappearance. He soon embarked on a swoon-worthy relationship with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). What happened? Why did Rey leave The Young and the Restless?
Did Rey Rosales leave 'The Young and the Restless'?
Rey Rosales's character got killed off in a recent episode of The Young and the Restless.
He suffered a fatal car accident in the episode airing on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The heart-breaking scene caused quite the stir among fans, many of whom took to Twitter to probe into the long-lasting implications of the scene.
The storyline garnered strong responses, with several long-standing viewers of the show arguing that Rey deserved a kinder and more well-thought-out send-off. "Rey Rosales deserved better than to die off-screen like a minor character. Absolute crap," tweeted @AHuntersGame.
"Killing off Rey Rosales by having him die in a car accident for the sake of a storyline will never sit well with me," tweeted @rickistheone.
Daytime Emmy-winning actor Jordi Vilasuso joined the cast of 'Y&R' a few years ago.
Born in 1981 in Miami, Jordi Vilasuso embarked on a career as an actor after finishing his studies at the Glendale Community College in California. He earned his first breakthrough with Tony Santos's role in Guiding Light.
Over the years, Jordi landed roles in popular soaps like All My Children (where he played Dr. Griffin Castillo), Days of Our Lives, and others. He portrayed Isaac Santero in South Beach, Enrico in Season 4, Episode 14 of Parks and Recreation, and Eddie Zarouvian in Fashion House.
To make matters even more confusing, Jordi doesn't have new projects listed on IMDb. As he shared on Instagram, he intends to continue working as an actor, however, and he is ready to get his teeth stuck into new projects.
"Playing Rey Rosales and being part of the Rosales family was a beautiful chapter in my career," he wrote. "As this door closes, others will and have opened."
Jordi recently shared a statement addressing his departure from Y&R with Soaps.com.
"Playing Rey Rosales […] for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor," he shared. "I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics [sic] on daytime's No. 1 drama."
"I will miss it, remember it fondly, and look forward to what the next chapter will be," the actor concluded.
Could we still hope for a resurrection? Catch new episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays at 2 p.m. EST on CBS.