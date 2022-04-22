Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Wednesday, April 20, 2022 episode of The Young and the Restless.

A recent episode of The Young and the Restless captured the harrowing death of Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), a sharp-witted private detective who garnered hundreds of fans over the years.

He arrived in Genoa City a few years ago to investigate the strange circumstances surrounding J. T. Hellstrom's (Thad Luckinbill) disappearance. He soon embarked on a swoon-worthy relationship with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). What happened? Why did Rey leave The Young and the Restless?