Home > Entertainment Gisele Bündchen Is Expecting Her First Child Without Ex-Husband Tom Brady Gisele is currently dating her jiu-jitsu instructor. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 29 2024, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: mega

Following her high-profile split from Tom Brady, Brazilian model and iconic WAG Gisele Bündchen told fans that she needed to focus on her career and her family — and it seems that the latter part of that promise is certainly being fulfilled. Viewers were surprised and disappointed when the former Victoria's Secret model was absent from the brand's big 2024 show, but now we know why! On Oct. 27, it was revealed to the public that Gisele is currently expecting.

Article continues below advertisement

After breaking things off with Tom, the model reportedly began dating her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in July 2023. And now, the pair are set to have their first child together sometime in 2025. However, while this is Gisele and Joaquim's first baby together, it certainly isn't Gisele's first altogether. So, how many kids does she have?

Source: mega Gisele and her daughter, Vivian

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady had multiple kids before their divorce.

We're all familiar with the memes about Tom Brady kissing his son, right? Well, in addition to that son, whose mother is actress Bridget Moynahan, Tom has also had two children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

In 2009, after just over two years of dating, Tom and Gisele tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. Then, that same year, they welcomed their first child together: a son named Benjamin Rein. A few years later, in 2012, the couple expanded their family even further with the birth of their daughter, Vivian Lake. Throughout her marriage with Tom, which ended in divorce after 13 years in 2022, she also filled the role of a loving stepmother to Brady's oldest son, Jack.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

The father of Gisele's newest baby is her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Though Gisele initially denied any sort of romantic relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, it was revealed to People in 2024 that the couple has actually been dating since mid-2023. "They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other," a source close to the couple told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Well, so much for taking things slow! According to reports, Joaquim is the father of Gisele's new baby, and the couple couldn't be more thrilled, per People. "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source said.