Inside Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente’s Relationship Timeline

Gisele Bündchen’s relationship with Joaquim Valente has reached a new chapter as the couple recently confirmed they are expecting their first child together. This exciting news has reignited public interest in the details of their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

From their initial meeting through their pregnancy announcement, let’s take a closer look at Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente’s relationship timeline.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente’s relationship timeline began thanks to her son.

During an interview with Dust Magazine, Gisele reveals she has her son Benjamin to thank for meeting Joaquim. In 2021, she made the decision to sign both herself and her son up for classes at Valente Brothers. Joaquim was a jiu-jitsu instructor who worked with her and her son after she enrolled in classes.

“I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial arts school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in this.” Gisele shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Initially, her connection with Joaquim was innocent and friendly in nature. It wasn’t until her 13 years of marriage with Tom Brady ended that she realized her connection with Joaquim might be something more than just a friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

She took time to heal before she started a new relationship.

Meeting Joaquim before her marriage to Tom ended did cause many to look at her new relationship with judgmental eyes. Speaking to US Weekly, however, a source close to Gisele claims Joaquim was nothing more than a supportive friend when her marriage ended. After a year of supporting her as a friend while she healed from the aftermath of divorce, the two reportedly started dating.

"Joaquim was there for Gisele through her divorce, as a friend, and they turned romantic this past summer," the source shared. "Gisele also loves being with someone who is from Brazil, they both have a shared history that she hasn’t had with anyone she’s dated."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite claims from this source, the two were spotted having a meal in Costa Rica with her two children just a month after her divorce. While it is possible Joaquim was simply there as a friend, many have their doubts about exactly when this romance started.

Article continues below advertisement

They are expecting their first child together.

It was just yesterday that a source close to Gisele confirmed she was pregnant with her third child. The source added that Gisele and Joaquim were elated to take this next step in their relationship together.