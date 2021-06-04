The Glatzel Family Is Trying to Distance Itself From 'The Conjuring 3'

Carl Glatzel Jr. and his brother, David Glatzel, want absolutely nothing to do with the rumors that plagued their past and formed the basis for the plot of The Conjuring 3. Nowadays, Carl is reportedly working as a contractor and is happily married.

There are no known details about David's current whereabouts, but Carl has claimed in the past that he is doing well and has moved beyond the alleged mental health issues that plagued him as a child.