Celebrity Hairstylist Graham Nation Dies at 39 — What Was His Cause of Death? Celebrity hairstylist Graham Nation has reportedly passed away at 39 years old. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 19 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET

Renowned celebrity hairstylist Graham Nation has reportedly passed away at only 39 years old. He was widely celebrated as one of the top hairstylists in Los Angeles, having built an impressive career working with a long list of A-list clients. Graham's expertise and edgy style made him a sought-after name in the industry, with a reputation for creating iconic looks for some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

As the news of his passing spreads, the entertainment world is in shock, and fans and colleagues alike are mourning the loss of such a talented figure. While details about his passing are still unfolding, here's what we know so far, including the cause of Graham Nation's unexpected death.

Graham Nation's cause of death is currently unknown.

As of now, the cause of Graham Nation's death has not been publicly disclosed. The details surrounding his sudden passing remain under wraps, but we will continue to keep a close eye on the situation and provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

There have been rumors circulating, with some suggesting that Graham was involved in a fatal car accident. However, these claims do not appear to be true. Other unverified reports have claimed he collapsed at the gym before passing, but there is no confirmation of this either.

Born and raised in Baton Rouge, La., Graham Nation moved to Denver at a young age. It was in Denver where he first discovered his passion for fashion and hairstyling, according to his biography.

After attending the Aveda Institute for two years, Graham quickly became a well-known hair artist in his local community. His career path eventually led him to Los Angeles, where he crossed paths with renowned stylist Ken Paves. The two immediately bonded over their shared love for fashion, editorials, and pushing the limits of hairstyling.