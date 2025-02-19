Celebrity Stylist Graham Nation Was Married to a High-Profile Makeup Artist Graham Nation's partner has a six-month-old child to take care of following his death. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 19 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thetonyabrewer

The shocking news of Graham Nation's death at just 39 years old has left many reeling. Graham was best known as a celebrity stylist and salon educator, and he worked with many high-profile clients over the course of his professional life.

Following the news of his death, though, some wanted to know more about Graham's private life, and specifically who his partner and family were. Here's what we know about Graham's partner.

Who is Graham Nation's partner?

Graham is survived by his partner Tonya Brewer, a celebrity makeup artist who has high-profile clientele of her own. Tonya has yet to weigh in on her partner's death, but some have taken to her social media to express sympathy for her loss. Tonya's website suggests that she is based in Los Angeles and San Diego, but offers relatively limited information about her personal life.

Her Instagram page, meanwhile, is largely dedicated to her work, showcasing clients like Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, and Vanessa Hudgens, among others. There are some photos of her with Graham as well, although those photos tend to be from several months ago. We don't know what Graham's cause of death was or whether Tonya is planning to weigh in on any of her social media accounts about it.

Did Graham Nation have any kids?

Graham and Tonya share a son named Romeo who is still less than a year old and was born in 2024. Tonya has shared photos of her child on Instagram, as well as photos of the three of them as a family, so it's clear that quite recently they were all spending time together. Following the news of Graham's death, though, a GoFundMe was opened in his memory with the goal of supporting Tonya and Romeo.

"Graham’s passing came completely unexpected," the page reads. "The family is left bereft and bewildered and is in a state of tragic shock and sorrow. Graham had an esteemed career as a hairstylist. A true artistic visionary whose creative passions were only magnified by the birth of his son Romeo, who just turned 6 months old on the fifth of February." The page pays tribute to Graham's professional accomplishments, even as it also acknowledges the material needs of his family.

"As dear friends to Graham, Tonya, and Romeo, we have decided to create this GoFundMe with the intention of providing support for Tonya and Romeo," the page adds. "With the hope of minimizing the stresses around financial hardships in the harrowing days of healing ahead. As well as to show that she will be carried and supported by all who love her, Romeo and Graham by those known, and unknown alike."