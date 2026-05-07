Gran Centenario’s New Limited-Edition Tequila Was Made for Soccer Fans This collectible is for true fans. By Anna Quintana Published May 7 2026, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Gran Centenario

If your summer plans include watching the FIFA World Cup with a margarita in hand, then Gran Centenario Tequila may have just announced the perfect bottle for the occasion. The tequila brand is launching Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado, a limited-edition release inspired by the passion surrounding one of the biggest summers in international soccer.

Article continues below advertisement

But this isn’t just another commemorative bottle — the reposado comes with a pretty unique twist.

The Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado celebrates the shared love of the sport across North America.

According to the brand, Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado is the only tequila aged in Mexican, American, and Canadian oak barrels, a nod to the three nations connected through this summer’s international soccer spotlight. The tequila is made with 100 percent blue agave and features tasting notes of cooked agave, vanilla, toasted oak, and spice, and arrives just in time for fans gearing up for tournaments, watch parties, and backyard celebrations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Gran Centenario Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa with Centenario Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado

The bottle itself also leans heavily into the soccer theme, featuring bold green, black, and gold details that feel tailor-made for display during match day.

Article continues below advertisement

The release is meant to honor the connection between fans from the United States, Mexico, and Canada as excitement builds around a major summer for the sport. The brand described the launch as a tribute to the “energy, pride, and unity” that soccer creates across borders.

Gran Centenario has been around since 1857 and is known for its traditional tequila-making process in Jalisco, Mexico.

Rooted in Mexican pride and craftsmanship, the brand positioned the launch as a tribute to the unity and excitement fútbol creates across borders. The brand’s reposado tequilas are often aged longer than industry standards, which helps create a smoother finish.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Gran Centenario

The limited-edition Tri-Nation Fútbol Reposado is expected to roll out in select markets across the U.S. this summer, though availability may vary depending on location. Fans hoping to grab a bottle for their watch parties may want to keep an eye on local liquor retailers before kickoff season officially begins.