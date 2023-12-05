Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok

Before and After Pics of WWII Veteran Show “What War Does to a Man”

A 10-second video shows before and after pictures of a man who fought in World War II. He looks shell shocked and many viewers could relate.

By

Dec. 4 2023, Published 10:13 p.m. ET

WWII veteran before and after pics
Source: TikTok/@thejuliastill

Singer-songwriter Julia Still told a sobering story in a video only 10 seconds long, sharing photos of her grandfather before his time in World War II and after.

Article continues below advertisement

“Thinking about how my grandfather looked like a totally different person after serving in WWII,” Julia wrote in the Nov. 29 TikTok video as she posted the before-and-after comparison.

The before-and-after photos of Julia’s grandfather are a “clear representation” of the ravages of WWII.

In the first photo, Julia’s grandfather looks like a self-assured young man, fixing a steely gaze toward the camera. In the second photo, however, he appears gaunt and his eyes aren't as focused — the “thousand-yard stare” exhibited by so many WWII veterans — as he poses next to his wife.

Article continues below advertisement
WWII veteran after pic
Source: TikTok/@thejuliastill

“It’s the most clear representation of what war does to a man that I’ve ever seen,” Julia wrote in the photo caption. “The second picture is his wedding photo. They got married as soon as he came home.”

When a TikTok commenter observed that the man’s eyes “look so haunted” in the second pic, Julia agreed. “They do,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Another commenter, meanwhile, wrote, “He is so handsome before, and after, he looks… lost. Sad.”

To that, Julia replied, “It breaks my heart. He spent most of his life self-medicating with alcohol and was a pretty distant man.”

And in another comment, Julia told her TikTok audience that her grandfather wouldn’t tell anyone what he went through. “Always said he was ‘just a cook,’” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Other TikTok users shared similar stories from the veterans in their families.

Elsewhere in the comments under Julia’s video, TikTok users described how war trauma impacted their family members.

“Mine aged as well,” one person wrote. “You could see in his face. He had such bad shell shock, too. I always remember people telling me to never wake him up. I miss him.”

Article continues below advertisement

Another user commented, “Mine came back and fed every stray animal he saw because he was a [prisoner of war] and understood their hunger after that. He was presumed dead for a while.”

A commenter saying that trauma changes a person's face
Source: TikTok/@thejuliastill
Article continues below advertisement

A third TikToker said their grandfather fought in the Pacific during WWII. “Lived until he was 97 and always said he could still hear their screams, taste their blood, and feel the bombs,” that TikToker wrote.

Another person commented, “My grandma and mom sat up nights with my grandfather hallucinating he was in France, about to fight, 30 years later. Hid anything he could use as a weapon.”

Article continues below advertisement
A commenter saying, "The eyes man."
Source: TikTok/@thejuliastill

Someone else shared, “My grandpa was on the beaches of Normandy. Never talked about it, and one day we found his draft papers. When reading them out loud, I saw that man cry for the first time.”

Article continues below advertisement

And there were yet more stories of shell shock. “My papa went in at 17 and came back a year after most of the men had come home,” a different TikTok wrote. “He looked completely different, too. Left a boy and came back a haunted man.”

A commenter saying the change must have been hard for the man's family too
Source: TikTok/@thejuliastill

FYI, if you’re dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, or you know someone who is, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website offers information, treatment options, and programs for service members impacted by PTSD.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

97-Year-Old WWII Vet Takes A Knee With NFL Players In Solidarity

This Is What The Syrian Boy From That Tragic Photo Looks Like Now

This Guy Found An Abandoned World War II Site And It's Super Creepy

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.