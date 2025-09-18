Beloved Grandma Belle, One Half of the Jock and Belle Show, Dies — Cause of Death Revealed “I can’t even process this. I feel like a part of me left.” By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 18 2025, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@thejockandbelle

The influencer grandma you grew to love on social media has sadly died. Grandma Belle, whose life was documented on the TikTok account @thejockandbelle, run by her granddaughter Christina, died on Sept. 12, 2025. Now, the world is left with her videos as an archive of her often comical and heartwarming moments. Christina shared the heartbreaking news on TikTok just hours after her grandmother’s passing in the early morning of Sept. 12.

While Christina can be credited for bringing Belle and her husband Jock’s 62-year marriage to TikTok, it was Belle who truly stole the show, whether she was driving the golf cart while Jock leaf-blowed the driveway or carrying on lighthearted conversations with her husband. While Christina knew her time with Belle was limited, she didn’t expect her death to come so suddenly. Here are the details on Belle’s cause of death.

What was influencer Grandma Belle's cause of death?

Grandma Belle on TikTok died as a result of her progressing dementia, her granddaughter Christina shared in the caption of her announcement video. She clarified that Belle didn’t get sick, but between “the natural progression of the dementia” and the “sudden decline,” she died. In the emotional post, Christina struggled to put her feelings into words, saying, “I can’t even process this,” addin,g “I feel like a part of me left.”

Despite how heartbreaking it is to lose someone you have so much love for, Christina said she found comfort in knowing Belle “isn’t suffering anymore … with pain and not being able to walk.” While it was obvious that Christina and Belle were extremely close, they got even closer over the last year and two months, as Christina spent that time caring for both her grandmother and grandfather.

@thejockandbelleshow Our ‘top of the line’ girl gained her angel wings earlier this morning. 😭👼🏼There are no words to describe the pain my family and I feel right now. I will never feel whole again until I see you again. You were the best gram, one of my best friends, and my true angel. I am so honored to have gotten to opportunity to be with you almost everyday the last year and 2 months and care for you when you needed it most. I’m glad you get to see your son again who you’ve deeply missed for 15 years now and that you are no longer suffering and in pain. I love you for eternity and I’ll see you again some day beautiful 💔🕊️ ♬ original sound - thejockandbelleshow

Aside from breaking the news, Christina has also shared emotional moments from what would become Belle’s final days, including videos of her grandmother resting in a hospital bed at a healthcare facility. Despite her declining health, Belle remained true to herself, even in these weaker moments.

In one clip, she wore a shirt that read, “Ask me about my butthole.” It was proof that Belle was always going to be Belle, no matter the circumstances. That playful energy, paired with the loving grandma vibes she gave off, is what drew so many people to her and left many fans feeling like she was their own grandmother.

@thejockandbelleshow One week ago, my angel told me she loved me and smiled for the last time 😭💔🕊️ I have never felt so empty, but I know my girl is whole and pain free in heaven now 👼🏼 ♬ original sound - thejockandbelleshow

In the weeks before her passing, Grandma Belle became less physically active.

In a TikTok shared on Aug. 21, 2025, Christina showed herself and Belle sitting on the back patio, enjoying ice cream outdoors, with the text overlay reading, “Ice cream in silence together outside today.” It seems Belle may have started showing signs of decline in the weeks before her death.

