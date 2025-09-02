Design Influencer Jess Hurrell Passed Away at 42 After a Long Health Battle "We are devastated to say that Jess passed away last Friday." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 2 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @hurrell.david

In the realm of interior design, influencers abound. But every now and then, one stands apart from peers due to their ability to turn every space into something magical. To fans, the transformative skills and imagination of designer Jess Hurrell were unparalleled, and her creative know-how unmatched. Standing in her impeccably staged kitchen and helping others bring their visions to life, Jess's design career was one of realizing dreams and mixing art with the practical.

Article continues below advertisement

But heartbreakingly, in August 2025, she passed away at the age of 42, leaving behind a husband, David Hurrell, and two children. Here's what we know about her cause of death and the impressive legacy she left behind.

Article continues below advertisement

Jess Hurrell's cause of death is due to a long health battle.

Loved ones took to Instagram to share the sad news on Aug. 30, 2025, posting a carousel of pictures of the influencer. The post began, "We are devastated to say that Jess passed away last Friday." They announced the cause of death as an "8-year battle with cancer."

The announcement continued, "Her positive energy was infectious, and her family and friends loved her dearly and being around her. Even tackling this horrible disease for over 8 years, people couldn’t believe how positive and strong she was. Most people didn’t even know Jess was carrying this around with her, as she always skipped, smiled, and powered through life."

Article continues below advertisement

The post concluded, "We are heartbroken, and she will be remembered forever. Rest in peace my darling." Although comments were closed on the announcement of her passing, fans left their condolences elsewhere on the internet.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Jess's life.

Jess's husband made his own post following her passing, marking the wedding anniversary she never lived to see. On Aug. 31, a few days after she passed, David wrote on Instagram, "Happy anniversary darling. Can’t believe we didn’t make it to 14 but I’ve had the most incredible 25 years and am blessed to have met you. Sleep tight." Both of their social medias show a very loved mother, wife, and woman, who spent a lot of time nurturing both her career and her family.

But what do we know about the woman behind the brand? Luckily, Jess shared a lot about her life on Instagram, explaining that she was a 42-year-old mother of two: her 12-year-old son and her 9-year-old daughter. She grew up in Yorkshire, moved to London, and never left the big city.

Article continues below advertisement

Jess explained that she and her husband met while in school, and had been together 25 years. According to the influencer, she originally wanted to be a newspaper journalist, but she changed courses and pursued blogging after the birth of her daughter. She and her husband bought a house in South East London in 2023, where she lived until her passing.