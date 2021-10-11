Here's Everything You Need to Know About Late Actor Granville Adams' Wife

Actor Granville Adams , best known for his iconic role as reformed burglar Zahir Arif on the HBO prison drama Oz, has reportedly passed away.

As fans and fellow actors took to social media to share touching tributes, many people have noticed that Granville’s family has remained mum about the tragic news. As a result, fans have a few questions: Who was Granville Adams’ wife? What was Granville’s cause of death?

Granville, who also starred in Homicide, reportedly died in the hospital on Oct. 10, 2021.

“In only a few months, the medical bills have skyrocketed to astronomical levels,” read the GoFundMe page. “Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay. In this quarter alone, the unpaid bills have piled up to $69,550.”

According to TMZ, Granville’s Oz family, particularly Tom Fontana — the showrunner and executive producer of the series — started a GoFundMe on his behalf to help with medical expenses shortly after the actor revealed his diagnosis.

While the news may come as a shock to some, Granville previously shared the state of his health with fans. On Dec. 5, 2020, the Oz star revealed his cancer diagnosis to fans with a picture of him in a hospital bed on Instagram . The caption read: "F--k cancer!" However, Granville didn’t reveal what type of cancer he was diagnosed with.

“I lost my brother today after a long battle with cancer. I don’t do well with loss because I’m unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny, we’ll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then… Rest easy my friend,” fellow co-star Kirk Acevedo , who portrayed Miguel Alvarez in the HBO show, tweeted.

On Oct. 10, 2021, Granville lost his battle with cancer. Per The New York Post , close friends and fellow actors of Granville took to social media to share the news.

Granville Adams’ wife, Christina Adams, has remained tight-lipped about his passing.

As fans and actors continue to share heartfelt tributes and memories of the star, social media users have noticed that Granville’s wife has been silent. It’s safe to assume that she is mourning and will likely make a statement at a later time, but fans are not so sure.

According to HeightZone, Christina has lived a life out of the spotlight. Not only has she never revealed her full identity or details of her life to the public, she’s also not active on any social media platforms. And while Granville was more active online, he only ever posted one photo of his wife to his Instagram page.

The outlet also shares that the only detail known about Christina is that she shared a dog with her late husband, which he posted on Instagram. With that in mind, it appears that the couple maintained a certain level of privacy throughout their marriage.

