Greg Biffle's Net Worth Before His Death Was a Testament to His NASCAR Career

Before NASCAR racer Greg Biffle died in a plane crash in December 2025, he had a decades-long career as a race car driver. He had been retired at the time of his death, but Greg still had a net worth that proves how far he got as a household name for NASCAR fans, and how strong his star power was as a professional racer.

His career in NASCAR began in the '90s and continued well into the 2000s. He retired around 2016 or 2017, but he continued to leave his mark in the racing world. He even won awards for his years of wins in the sport. Although he wasn't actively racing at the time of his death, Greg had a net worth that was indicative of his almost lifelong career.

Greg Biffle's net worth was proof of his NASCAR success.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Greg's net worth was $40 million at the time of his death. To put that into perspective, fellow NASCAR racer Kyle Larson, whose success is on par with Greg's, has a reported net worth of $30 million. It just shows how far Greg went in his Nascar career throughout the years, even after he retired from the sport. Greg was also recognized for his efforts to help the people of North Carolina during Hurricane Helene in 2024 by flying a helicopter through the areas that were hit hard.

Greg Biffle Race car driver Net worth: $40 million Greg Biffle was a NASCAR driver who won multiple awards over the course of his career. He later hosted Nascar America from time to time. He was also recognized for helping in hurricane relief in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene in 2024. Birthdate: Dec. 23, 1969 Birthplace: Vancouver, Wash. Marriages: Cristina Grossu (m. 2022) and Nicole Lunders (m. 2007–2016) Children: Emma and Ryder Biffle

Some of Greg's biggest awards over the course of his career included the Truck Series Championship in 2000 and Rookie of the Year in two separate years. Greg was named one of the NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers, according to NASCAR, and he was entered into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2022. Following his retirement, Greg became a guest analyst on the NBC Sports show NASCAR America.

Greg Biffle's wife found success in a different field.

Although Greg's success came from NASCAR stardom, his wife, Cristina Grossu Biffle, made a living in a totally different way. Before her death in the crash that also claimed Greg's life and that of her son and step-daughter, Cristina was a real estate agent. Her Zillow profile shows 24 home sales within the year before her death.