Greta Thunberg Trolls Donald Trump on Inauguration Day with His Own Sarcastic Tweet

The last four years under Donald Trump's presidency has marked a lot of unprecedented events. The COVID-19 pandemic, fears of World War III, peace and trade agreements between predominantly Arab countries and Israel, trade embargoes against China aside, there's been much talk of the unconventional "beefs" started between Donald Trump and seemingly anyone and every one the man who "trolled" himself into a presidency felt like making the subject of his ire.

Prior to Donald Trump being elected into office, it would seem unfathomable for an individual who was elected prime representative for what is arguably the world's most powerful nation to start some sort of rivalry with a passionate teenager. But that's exactly what happened when Greta Thunberg gave an impassioned plea to world leaders, castigating them for playing fast and loose with the planet's resources.

The famous "how dare you" line had people who were advocating for greener energy initiatives moving into the future simultaneously became an oft-mocked catchphrase from folks who downplayed the severity of the carbon emissions and global warming. Soon, whether or not you loved or loathed Greta Thunberg became a simplified mark of one's political allegiances.

A wild number of conspiracy theories then began to circle Thunberg that included the oft-employed "paid actor" conspiracy trope, along with the bizarre joke-that-some-people-took-too-far: that the young woman was actually a time traveler sent to warn us about our earth-destroying ways.

It's strange to think there are actually antagonists to the very notion of climate change: the vast majority of the world's scientists agree that it's a human-caused phenomenon. In fact, 97% of the world's leading researchers, as per NASA, view climate change as a serious issue requiring human attention. But still, Greta Thunberg became a target of Donald Trump who, after seeing the woman's speech, retorted with the following tweet.

President Trump's tweet prompted an inundation of anti-Greta rhetoric on the internet and further widened the gap between climate change deniers and "tree huggers." Greta didn't immediately respond to President Trump's tweet and kept championing climate change causes, however, she took the opportunity to use his words against him after the results of the 2020 election were released, and Donald Trump wasn't happy.

He expressed his frustration at Joe Biden's projected victory and called into question the validity of the election results, stating that fraud had occurred in various "battleground" states across the country. Greta suggested that Trump should "chill" just as he did, eleven months prior.

Now, on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration into the White House, which is also Trump's final day in office, Thunberg replied to yet another one of Trump's tweets — one of the first comments the 45th President made with regards to Thunberg's UN speech.

Greta used Trump's sarcastic rhetoric against him on his final day in office, writing, "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

The tweet received a ton of attention on Twitter, with throngs of individuals maintaining that climate change is a hoax and heaping the hate on Greta.

Why did net CO2 increase in 2020 when flights were grounded, cars travel slashed and no cruise ships?



Was it all nonsense? pic.twitter.com/S2Igzcd8Dn — REC (@rec777777) January 20, 2021

Go to school little girl !!! — Indy Boonen (@indinhio) January 20, 2021

But there were also several folks who were loving Greta's roast of Trump, including a member of the US President's own family.

🔥 Well played. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 20, 2021