The Grinch May Be From a Different Whoville and a TikTok Theory Points to His Origins

We all know that the Grinch looks different from the residents of Whoville and he hates Christmas. According to the theory, the Grinch's story could have been avoided, had he landed at a different version of Whoville when he was an orphan.

We see a small part of his origins in the 2000 live-action How the Grinch Stole Christmas movie. In it, a young Grinch arrives at Whoville in a basket and he's raised by two old Whoville women.