"That Looks Like a Crowbar" — A Night Guard on 'Scare Tactics' Gets Spooked (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

When Scare Tactics was rebooted in 2024 and given a whole new season on a new network and with a different host, longtime fans were here for it. And with Jordan Peele's name attached to it, the revival was almost guaranteed to be a hit. Now, in an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 25 episode of USA Network's Scare Tactics, it's easy to remember why the show has been so well-loved over the years. Even with so many changes

The premise is that an unsuspecting subject, who is starting a new job, or a temp job, or partaking in a focus group, is the mark. Their friend or loved one sets them up to be scared out of their mind for the sake of entertainment. In the clip, a night guard on duty gets some unexpected frights when he sees a strange character on a surveillance camera. And even though you know it's all a setup, as with past iterations of Scare Tactics, it's hard not to get just a bit spooked from the comfort of your own home too.

A night guard on duty on 'Scare Tactics' Gets pranked with a creepy intruder.

In the clip, a man settles in for his shift as a security guard. But what's this? There appears to be someone lurking around on the video feed from one of the rooms that he and another employee (who is in on the prank, by the way) clock right away. When they get some creepy static on a radio while trying to contact another security guard, they notice a masked person who is holding what appears to be a weapon in their hand.

"That looks like a crow bar," the night guard comments, as he and the other guard watch the surveillance video footage on four black and white television screens. You know, just in case things needed to be just a tad creepier for both the viewers at home and the Scare Tactics mark.

Everyone but the night guard is in on the prank on 'Scare Tactics.'

As with other pranks on Scare Tactics, in the exclusive clip, everyone except for the young night guard is in on it. Typically, when someone applies for the show, they do so with a friend or relative in mind to target. From the clip, it sounds like this particular participant's mom is to blame for getting him into this predicament.