Gus Smyrnios’ Sister Hannah Is Back to Stir the Pot on ‘Floribama Shore’

Also, fans were not ready for Gus Smyrnios’ sister Hannah to make an appearance and cause an even larger stir. Who is Hannah, and why is she controversial? It’s a little complicated.

We’re used to drama on the show, but something feels different about Season 4, Part 2 of Floribama Shore . The castmates have known each other for a while now, and yet they seem to be drifting further apart as they confront real issues.

Gus Smyrnios’ sister was first introduced in the first part of Season 4.

Season 4 aired in two parts with the first part ending in May 2021 after 13 episodes. The second part came back in September, and a lot happened in that in-between time. When the cast was filming in Montana earlier for Part 1, Gus was clashing with the rest of the cast.

His response to that tension was to take off. He ran away from the house for an extended period of time. Producers didn’t know where he was, but eventually found him and put him into quarantine before he rejoined the cast. However, during the time he was missing, the cast didn’t know what happened to him, so they set out to go and see if they could find Gus. Candace Rice stayed back at the house in case Gus returned when the phone rang.

As Candace answered the phone, it was Gus’s sister Hannah on the other line. It’s not clear how much she knew about what was happening with her brother. But she seemed worried and protective. And Hannah took that out on the wrong person. While on the phone call with Candace, after Hannah called about Gus, she could be heard telling Candace, “If anything f--king happens to my brother, I’m going to personally beat your f--king ass.”

Understandably, Candace felt that was completely out of line. And fans were quick to take to Twitter back in March to address that phone call. Many felt it was not cool of Hannah to do and called her out for threatening Candace. More recently, in Part 2 of Season 4 in the episode titled “A Lot Alike,” Candace learned that Gus’s sister Hannah is coming to visit. It's clear that she’s uncomfortable with that plan given the way she was spoken to on the phone.

While we haven’t seen how that meeting played out on an episode yet, the cast didn’t keep quiet on Twitter about it. Candace and Gus got into a heated argument on Twitter. In a now private tweet, one fan talked about Gus’s sister threatening Candace, a Black woman, and not another castmate. Candace replied the reason for that was “'cause them folk racist,” clearly talking about Hannah but also hinting that she felt similarly about Gus.

Yup and Candace wants to be mad at me what a joke lol best part is my sister apologized big time when she’s there and she’s still acting like this on social media. 😂 y’all will see — Gus Caleb Smyrnios❌ (@GusSmyrnios) October 22, 2021 Source: Twitter

It didn’t take long for Gus to catch wind of the tweet and share his own retaliation, claiming, “Candace is legit the most racist person I’ve ever met. We all talk about it in the house how she hated everyone and calls me and Aimee racist.”

Lol. #MTVFloribamaShore tag the cast mates and ask them to verify this information… I’d love to know. https://t.co/jIW7KJKsn6 — Candace Renee Rice (@pimpfrydrice) October 22, 2021