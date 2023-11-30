Home > Viral News > Trending “My Life Was a Lie?” — Driver Makes Shocking Discovery About Plastic Road Dividers A man's reaction to discovering that plastic road dividers were flexible enough to be driven over went TikTok viral. By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 30 2023, Published 4:19 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @iamtiagz

A road commuter was shocked to discover that the little plastic dividers set up to guide the flow of traffic and keep drivers in their separate lanes may not be as solid as he thought.

Tiagz (@iamtiagz) was recording a night of driving featuring a slew of folks on the road stuck in some particularly gnarly traffic when he noticed one of the drivers simply plow their car over the dividers and into the adjacent lane.

The camera then pans over to Tiagz's face where he seems shocked to see the vehicle cross the divider with such ease. He writes in a text overlay of the video: "my life was a lie?" adding in a caption "they're not solid?"

Once the lens is fixed on his face it looks like a lifetime of regret in not being privy to this knowledge sooner: all of the traffic jams he could've saved time in, all of the lanes he may've been able to drive in instead of the ones he believed to be stuck in all rushed into his mind at once, causing a short circuit.

However, it appears that there were throngs of other TikTokers who were already aware that these dividers weren't as stalwart as Tiagz thought. One person penned: "If you from Miami you know this!"

Source: TikTok | @iamtiagz

Another wrote: "bro how come you didn't know it" Someone else penned that they only made this discovery completely by accident: "I crashed into some years ago and that's when I found out" "I crashed into some years ago and that's when I found out," another wrote.

And there were other people who wondered how people first discovered these dividers weren't solid and potentially destructive to their vehicles, like this person who wrote: "Now the real question is who’s out here finding these things out like who’s taking the risk to know if they are solid or not"

Source: TikTok | @iamtiagz

Which was a sentiment someone else echoed who penned: "okay but who exactly tried it first lol" There were others who said that attempting to drive through these plastic dividers is ultimately a bad idea, however: "If you hit em fast enough they’ll just fly off their spot. Will probably leave a mark on ur car tho"

There was another TikToker who said that some of the dividers are actually solid and may mess up your car if you attempt to drive over one of them: "Some are solid. Choose wisely" This person ended up not choosing wisely and it ultimately messed up their vehicle: "i tried it and they weren't flexible at all"

Source: TikTok | @iamtiagz

But there were those who found ways around ensuring cars weren't demolished for attempting to drive through these to help folks who want to switch lanes: "in my city, people would spray paint red for the ones that were solid, life saver"

Some 5 years ago, there was debate as to whether or not the plastic lane delineators (that's what they're called here) which usually stand about 28-inches in height and out outfitted with reflective materials, should even be used in Florida.

A motorcyclist was purportedly killed in the express lane, which was cordoned off by use of the plastic lane dividers. At the time, there were a reported 12,192 crashes that occurred in the express lane in Miami-Dade county, and local news outlet WPLG highlighted several accidents that occurred whenever someone passed one of these dividers illegally.

Source: TikTok | @iamtiagz

Lawmakers argued in the video presented by the outlet that the plastic lane delineators weren't effective at keeping road commuters in their lanes and because they were so easily bypassed that numerous crashes, some of which resulted in serious injuries or fatalities, could've easily been avoided had other means of blocking off the express lanes were implemented.