Guy Pearce’s Political Take on Israel May Cost Him Some Fans

Australian actor Guy Pearce is one Hollywood star who isn’t afraid to use his influence to voice his concerns about political issues he holds close to his heart. One issue in particular that has really gotten Guy ramped up is the ongoing war between Palestine and Israel.

The conflict between the two isn’t anything new — they’ve been fighting over land and power for decades, but with the latest images and updates from the current war popping up, it’s been eye-opening to see what’s happening over in those parts of the world. And Guy is making sure people are paying attention. Here’s a look at the political issues Guy is a big advocate for.

Guy Pearce’s political commentary has some people questioning his ethics.

Although Guy Pearce may be strongly standing with Palestine as they continue their war with Israel, he sometimes comes across as a guy who (at least tries) to hold space in his heart for humanity as a whole. What suggests this is Guy’s bio on X (formerly Twitter), where he writes, “There are 2 kinds of people in the world. Those who say ‘If you’ve got it, flaunt it’ & those who say ‘If you’ve got it, spare a thought for those who haven’t.’”

He’s not calling out any particular race or religion, he’s merely looking at people as a whole, reminding us that humanity needs to be a little more sympathetic to others, especially the less fortunate.

And while he sometimes comes across as an advocate for humanity in general, he’s also standing proudly with Palestine, as many innocent kids are being killed and caught in the crossfire of the war. In May 2025, Guy called upon fellow artists to speak up about the people being killed in the Palestine-Israel war. “Every day in Palestine children are being slaughtered, maimed, and starved to death. They are children like yours and mine. Special, vulnerable, and innocent,” Guy wrote in his X post.

He added, “I call upon everyone in my industry to PLEASE SPEAK UP. This is not a call to politics, but a call to conscience.” He explained that while he understands many people like him fear “professional fallout” for speaking up, or fear being labeled “antisemitic,” staying silent only “normalizes” the violence and “condemns the people of Palestinian and Israeli to forever suffering.” As Guy put it, “We must voice our disdain vehemently, and do all we can to stop it.”

Guy Pearce later said he is “disgusted” by the Israelis and their attacks against Palestine.

Months after urging fellow actors to speak out for Palestine, and even showing his support publicly by wearing a ceasefire pin on the BAFTA Awards red carpet, he spoke out again on X. This time, his comment was a lot bolder. “I’ve never been so disgusted by a group of people in my life as I am by Israelis. Every day, I witness their utter disregard and disdain for Palestinian life. It is shameful and sets humanity further backwards with every vile act like this,” Guy wrote.

I’ve never been so disgusted by a group of people in my life as I am by Israelis. Everyday I witness their utter disregard & disdain for Palestinian life. It is shameful & sets humanity further backwards with every vile act like this.https://t.co/GderHqiV9N — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) November 21, 2025