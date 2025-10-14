Fans of the Netflix Thriller 'The Woman in Cabin 10' Want to Know Where the Drama Was Filmed Most of the suspenseful mystery takes place on a luxury yacht. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 14 2025, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The new thriller on Netflix starring Keira Knightley, The Woman In Cabin 10, is about a reporter, Laura, who joins a days-long party on a billionaire's yacht. After a young woman disappears from the cabin next to hers, no one believes the journalist as she tries to unfold the mystery.

Most of the mystery takes place on a luxury yacht, and fans want to know where the filming locations were for the movie. The film was based on the novel by Ruth Ware and also stars Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Kaya Scodelario.

Source: Netflix

Here are the filming locations for 'The Woman In Cabin 10.'

The Woman In Cabin 10 was primarily filmed on the $150 million superyacht, Savannah, a nearly 274-foot boat equipped with a gym, spa, beauty salon, and large sleeping cabins with ocean views. According to Town & Country, the film was shot on the superyacht for three weeks at a cost of $1 million per week.

The film was shot on the superyacht primarily in the English Channel. It was primarily docked off the Isle of Portland in Dorset, England, in the Portland Harbour, per Decider. Keira noted that although the cast was excited to be filming on the yacht, it wasn't all it was cracked up to be due to the weather, which she noted was "a lot of rain, and really cold, and windy."

Keira Knightley is always going through it on a boat.



“We weren’t allowed to touch anything,” she recalled of the experience. “We weren’t allowed to sit on anything. We weren’t allowed to like, walk on the carpet. So we were all just kind of crammed in the middle. We weren’t allowed to eat or drink anything, apart from in tiny little designated areas. It was not quite your image of what your experience of being on a luxury super-yacht might be.”

The film's director, Simon Stone, also weighed in about filming on the Savannah. "I think a lot of the actors who I was meeting with for the film, were like, ‘Oh, great, we get to be on a superyacht! So where are we shooting?’ And I’d be like, ‘Oh, the coast of the south of England in fall.’ And then you see the face drop of like, ‘Oh, this is going to be miserable.'”

Simon added that filming on the water had its challenges. "Everything you see that has the boat interacting with water is real," he said. "Water is not conducive to being faked on screen, so wherever you see water, it’s real.” In the film, Laura privately meets with the billionaire in the film, Anne, who is dying, and shares that she plans to leave her money to charity.