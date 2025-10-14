Isobel's Fate Is Revealed in 'FBI's' Season 8 Premiere After That Cliffhanger Finale 'FBI' fans were worried that Isobel would leave the show. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 14 2025, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: CBS

At the end of Season 7 of FBI, Isobel's fate is left up in the air. After fans are left questioning who dies and who survives, Season 8's return answers the most meaty, pressing questions. Mainly, what viewers want to know is what happened to Isobel and if she is still part of FBI. It isn't unheard of for primetime dramas to leave fans hanging at the end of a cliffhanger finale, and that's exactly what the show's writers did with Isobel's life at the end of Season 7.

In the Season 8 premiere, viewers finally learn what happened to Isobel and if the actress who plays Isobel, Alana de la Garza, is staying on FBI. However, over the course of the episode, it isn't immediately clear if Isobel is going to make it or if her character might be changed forever following the end of the previous season.

Source: CBS

What happened to Isobel on 'FBI'?

Isobel fakes her death to make it seem like she died in the explosions at the end of Season 7, so she does not get injured or hurt from that. She does, however, begin to become incoherent at the end of the Season 7 finale, and, right before the screen cuts to black, it is revealed that no one can find a pulse. Viewers learn that, although Isobel is involved in a serious medical emergency in Season 7, she does not die.

In the Season 8 premiere, it's revealed that Isobel has a brain bleed and has to undergo a craniotomy. You know, just primetime drama things. Luckily, she pulls through, which means Isobel is still alive and kicking (for the most part, anyway) on FBI. Prior to the Season 8 premiere, Zeeko Zaki, who plays OA, told Us Weekly that there would be "some scary touch-and-go moments."

i beg the fbi writers please let isobel be alive i can’t lose any more of my favs this year — sarah (@sarahsmulti) October 10, 2025

In the Season 8 premiere, viewers see just that when it comes to Isobel. She does survive the craniotomy, though. For now, it looks like Isobel is out of the woods and that she is still part of FBI. But there is still no telling what her recovery and any subsequent medical issues could mean for her career with her team.

Who dies in the 'FBI' Season 8 premiere?

At the end of Season 7, Dani seems to be just fine. She is shot, but she is also wearing a bulletproof vest. Flash forward to the Season 8 premiere and, in a sick twist of fate for fans who thought Dani was in no danger of dying, viewers learn that her vest did not catch the bullet and she dies. FBI showrunner Mike Weiss told TV Insider that Dani's death was necessary to remind viewers of the stakes that the rest of the team faces daily.

The Min we start to get more Dani she gets shot in the line of duty …. are you kidding me #FBICBS pic.twitter.com/a4UrxEMOGT — bbyyyalana🥀 (@Alana28191162) October 14, 2025

Of course, that doesn't make it any easier for longtime fans to handle, especially with no hint of Dani's fate being anything less than positive. Mike also told the outlet that Dani's death will weigh on other characters, but it will also bring them together.