Is Alana De La Garza Leaving 'FBI'? Is Her Character, Isobel, Alive or Dead Following the Season Finale?

The season finale of FBI ended with a huge cliffhanger, and now, fans want to know if actress Alana De La Garza is leaving the show. The Law & Order alum plays Special Agent Isobel Castille on the series.

Alana's character already faked her death on the show due to potential threats at the field office in New York City, and viewers are wondering if the season finale will also mark Isobel's demise.

Why do fans want to know if Alana De La Garza Is Leaving 'FBI'?

Fans are wondering if Alana De La Garza is leaving FBI because the Season 7 finale titled "A New Day" ended with a cliffhanger, according to Entertainment Weekly. Isobel fainted at the end of the episode, and after Jubal Valentine (played by another Law & Order alum, Jeremy Sisto) checks on her, he discovers that she has no pulse.

Alana spoke to Parade about the Season 7 finale, and while she shared her hopes for next season, she remained mum on Isobel's fate. "I think if it's up to Isobel, she's a justice warrior," she said. "So she's going to fight. She's going to get up, and she's going to fight. That would be my take on it. So we'll see what they do."

Alana also said that the cast doesn't know what is going to happen on the show until they read the script. "They're pretty brilliant in the way they write," she said of the show's writers.

"Mike Weiss and the entire team just do it right," she continued. "And it's very exciting for us. Because like I said, we don't know a whole lot. Sometimes we'll get little tidbits about things that might be coming or whatever, but for the most part, we're opening scripts and reading them, and we're as surprised as you are. We've only read them for about a month before you."

Alana De La Garza's character previously had a death scare on 'FBI.'

During Season 4 of FBI, Isobel faced off with a serial killer in an episode aptly named "Face Off." The killer targeted Isobel and broke into her house. However, she was able to fight him off and live another day.

While speaking to TV Insider, Alana said that fans would have to tune in next season to find out what happens to Isobel. “Literally, you have to tune in to see,” she said. “It is a legit cliffhanger. It was very exciting and very fun to play, unlike anything I’ve ever played before for sure. So that was fun.”