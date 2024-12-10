Keira Knightley Reflects on How Having Kids Has Shaped Her Career Choices Keira Knightley is mom to two kids: Edie and Delilah. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 10 2024, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since catapulting to fame as a teenager, Keira Knightley has built an extraordinary career. Known for her work in films like Pride & Prejudice, Love Actually, Atonement, The Imitation Game, and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the English actress has become one of the most admired talents of her generation.

While we're all familiar with her talent on-screen, what is Keira Knightley's life like off-camera? Here's everything you need to know about her family, including her two adorable children!

Keira Knightley is the proud mom of two kids.

For those unaware, Keira Knightley and her husband, James Righton, became parents in May 2015 with the birth of their daughter, Edie. Four years later, in September 2019, they welcomed their second daughter, Delilah.

Though the two-time Academy Award nominee generally keeps her kids out of the public eye, she's shared a few sweet glimpses into their lives during interviews. In fact, on Dec. 9, 2024, while promoting her new Netflix series Black Doves on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Keira couldn't help but gush about her daughters.

Keira described her little ones as "very cool" and revealed they are currently obsessed with Studio Ghibli films, which she finds "lovely." She also shared that her eldest, Edie, has a growing passion for music, with favorites like Lizzo and Chappell Roan. She revealed that when she was planning a disco-themed party for Edie, she was excited about the idea of "getting all the girls dancing." However, the 9-year-old girl had a much different idea because she finds her famous mom "really embarrassing."

"You know when they're teenagers, you think 'Yeah, they're gonna find me embarrassing.' But yeah, but 9, right?" Keira said before recalling how her eldest daughter shunned her on the dance floor. "'Mom, mom you are so embarrassing, just go and stand in the corner,'" Keira imitated, adding, "It was awful."

Keira also said she doesn't want any more kids because she's tired of watching 'Peppa Pig.'

While chatting on the late-night talk show, Keira also revealed the hilarious reason she's not rushing to have more kids: Peppa Pig. "You know that thing where you're like 'Oh, you know they're so nice. Should we have another one?'" she said. "And you think, 'Oh yeah, I could do the pregnancy. I could even do the birth but I cannot watch anymore Peppa Pig.' So there's no more kids."

Keira revealed that becoming a mom has impacted her career.

In late November 2024, Keira sat down with The Times and dished about her Netflix thriller. She also shared how becoming a mom has influenced her acting career.

Keira Knightley back on our screens is a lovely Christmas present. #BlackDoves pic.twitter.com/ashb0x30nf — Ali Benzekri (@Alibenzkr) December 10, 2024

These days, Keira prioritizes roles that allow her to keep her daughters settled in school. She even turned down the 2022 Apple TV Plus drama The Essex Serpent (which Claire Danes eventually took over) because it clashed with her childcare commitments. "I couldn't go job to job [abroad] now. It wouldn't be in any way fair on them, and I wouldn't want to," she said. "I've chosen to have children, I want to bring them up, so I've had to take a major step back."