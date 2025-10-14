Alec Baldwin Explains His “Massive Garbage Truck” Car Crash in the Hamptons "The biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen." By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 14 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alecbaldwininsta

Actor Alec Baldwin says he’s fine, but his wife's car? Not so much. On Oct. 13, 2025, Alec shared that he’d been in a car crash in East Hampton, calling it the result of a “garbage truck the size of a whale.” Naturally, the internet had questions.

Before headlines could even catch up, he hopped on Instagram with a story that somehow mixed panic, gratitude, and a film festival shoutout all in one breath. And while he insists everything’s OK, his retelling sounded … a little too Baldwin-esque to be boring.



Alec Baldwin says a “garbage truck the size of a whale” caused his crash.

In his now-viral Instagram video, Alec, casually dropped the news: “I was in a car accident this morning.” He explained that his brother Stephen Baldwin was visiting him for the Hamptons International Film Festival, and the two were driving in East Hampton when chaos hit. He says a “huge garbage truck” cut him off. “It must’ve been something commercial for construction. The biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen.” To avoid a collision, he swerved and slammed into a tree.

His wife’s car? “Crushed.” His brother? “Fine.” His mood? Surprisingly chipper for someone who just wrecked an SUV. He thanked Officer Gerken of the East Hampton Police Department for coming to their aid, even spelling out his name for followers, “G-E-R-K-E-N” because of course he did. Baldwin also made sure to congratulate the Hamptons International Film Festival team mid-video. Priorities.

Wait … who was driving?

That’s where things get fuzzy. He conveniently never mentioned whether he or Stephen was behind the wheel. And so far, neither the East Hampton Police Department nor the Baldwins have commented beyond Alec’s post, despite multiple outlets reaching out.

It’s all a bit on-brand: dramatic, oddly detailed, and sprinkled with just enough mystery to keep everyone guessing. Was the truck driver identified? Was there property damage? Who’s footing the repair bill for Hilaria’s poor car? No one knows yet.

“I hit a tree. A big fat tree.”

That’s how Alec put it, complete with his signature theatrical timing. The video shows him saying that he feels bad for destroying his wife’s car and then pivoting straight into an “I’m fine” mantra. “And my brother’s fine. And boppity bop,” he added, before signing off with a quick nod to his wife: “Hilaria, I love you more than anything.” He also mentioned that he’s flying to L.A. to see his family, saying, “Can’t wait. Going to gather everyone together, spend a few days, and come home.”

In true Baldwin fashion, the whole thing felt part-confession, part-stand-up routine. The tone was somewhere between relief and disbelief — like someone who knows this will be headline news but still wants to seem unbothered. And for now, that’s where things stand: no official police statement, no confirmation on who was driving, and no word from Hilaria about her totaled car. What we do know? Alec’s fine, Stephen’s fine, the garbage truck is probably fine, but the car definitely isn’t.