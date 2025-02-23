Where Alec Baldwin Calls Home — And the Property He Just Can’t Seem to Sell Alec listed one of his properties multiple times but has had no luck selling it. By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 22 2025, 7:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, have built quite a life together since they started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012. Over the course of their relationship, they’ve welcomed seven children — Carmen, María, Ilaria, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo. Alec also has an eighth child, Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with his ex, Kim Basinger. Alongside raising their large family, the couple has accumulated some impressive real estate.

Given Alec’s decades-long acting career and his $70 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, it’s no surprise the Baldwins are living pretty lavishly. So, where exactly does Alec call home?

Where does Alec Baldwin live?

Alec Baldwin and his family split their time between their New York City home and another residence in the Hamptons, located on the eastern end of Long Island. While their city home is certainly impressive, a source told Variety that it "has come to seem too small" for the large family.

Fans curious about how Alec and his wife, Hilaria — who is 26 years his junior — navigate their everyday lives across New York will get an inside look through their TLC reality series, The Baldwins, premiering Feb. 23, 2025.

Alec Baldwin paid $11.7 million for his New York City apartment in 2011.

Alec and his wife, Hilaria, purchased their New York City penthouse at Devonshire House in 2011 for a whopping $11.7 million. As their family quickly expanded, so did their need for space. According to Realtor, the couple began acquiring additional units on the same floor to accommodate their growing brood.

Hilaria purchased a second unit on the 12th floor for $1.2 million, adding 840 square feet to their living space. By 2017, months before the arrival of their fourth child, Alec bought another unit on the same floor for $1.3 million. The expansion didn’t stop there — in 2019, he shelled out an additional $1.7 million for a fourth apartment in the building. And when the busy city life gets overwhelming, the Baldwin family can escape to their spacious estate in the Hamptons.

Alec Baldwin purchased his Hampton's house for $1.75 million in 1996.

While Alec and his wife, Hilaria, acquired their New York City apartments together, his Hamptons home in Amagansett was a solo purchase from earlier in his career. In 1996, he bought the sprawling estate — which sits on eight acres — for $1.75 million, per Realtor.

The two-story, 10,000-square-foot home features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. According to Zillow, where the listing notes the property is no longer on the market, the residence was built in 1740 and is described as a "modern farmhouse" overlooking more than five acres of agricultural reserve. The estate also offers potential for expansion.

