Fans Slam Alec and Hilaria Baldwin for Letting 11-Year-Old Daughter Wear Full Face of Makeup to School

By Jamie Lee Published Sept. 4 2024, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

There's been plenty of talk lately that young Gen Zers are putting a lot of money and time into skincare that they seemingly don't need (that blemish-free baby skin, though!). This is on top of the fact that the prevalence of "GRWM" videos on TikTok have younger and younger kids learning more and more about how to apply makeup. Is that what's going on here with Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's eldest daughter, Carmen, who just turned 11?

After all, Carmen seems to be wearing a full face of makeup in the photo that Hilaria posted to celebrate Carmen's first day of sixth grade on Sept. 4. But hey, it's just a harmless first-day-of-school pic, right? ... or did Hilaria (of allegedly-fake-Spanish-accent fame) know exactly what she was doing by posting this photo, knowing full well that it would serve as rage bait for comments and headlines? We'll never know for sure, but here we are talking about it, so you're welcome, Hilaria!

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's daughter seemed to have a full face of makeup on her first day of sixth grade.

On Sept. 4, Hilaria posted several images of her kids heading to school (six out of seven of her kids, specifically), with the caption: "Happy first day of school from the Baldwinitos to you. 6 are in school this year!!! The Dedes first day of school ever is exciting and emotional. I’m so glad the bigger ones are there to watch after them! We hope your transition to the school year is a great one. The baby is going to be the queen of the house, while her siblings are away!"

The first photo is of Carmen, who is Hilaria and Alec's eldest child together. In the photo, Carmen holds a sign saying she's starting sixth grade. And fans couldn't help but notice the youngster's makeup.

Several folks in the comments section went off on Hilaria for letting her daughter wear makeup.

"Why are you letting a young CHILD gob makeup on her face?!?!? REALLLLLLLY disturbing. LET HER BE A KID!!!!!!!!" wrote one commenter. "Are they wearing full makeup in sixth grade in the U.S.?" another wrote. "Is this little girl wearing makeup to sixth grade???" someone else commented.