Hilaria Baldwin Is Over the "Fake Accent" Controversy — "That's Called Being Human" "I'd be lying if I said it didn't make me sad and hurt and put me in dark places."

For better or for worse, celebrities are often pigeonholed by their best or worst moments. Do something great and you might carry that accolade with you wherever you go. Do something bad, and people will never forget. This makes sense since fans only know what they're shown of celebrity lives.

Hilaria Baldwin may be a perfect example of this, as she has been plagued by rumors for years that she uses a "fake accent" when she speaks. The controversy has followed her for years, and Hilaria is a little more than "over it." In a reality show with her famous actor husband, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria addressed the accent rumors and showed how frustrating it has been. Here's what she had to say.

Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin is hurt by accusations of a "fake accent."

Hilaria can't seem to shake rumors and accusations that her blended accent is a fake one. Through the years, she has been caught on camera going between an apparent American accent and one that sounds vaguely Spanish.

When Alec and Hilaria launched a TLC reality series titled The Baldwins, she once again addressed the controversy, this time at her own speed. In an early episode of the show, Hilaria explained, "I’d be lying if I said it didn’t make me sad and hurt and put me in dark places … but my family, my friends, my community are the [people] who speak multiple languages, who have belonging in multiple places, and realize that we are a mix … that’s gonna have an impact in how we sound," per the New York Post.

She added, "That’s normal. That’s called being human.” Her accent, Hilaria explained, is a result of switching between English and Spanish. She shared, “I love English, I also love Spanish. And when I mix the two, that doesn’t make me inauthentic, it makes me normal.”

Alec and Hilaria gave fans a peek into their lives, perhaps to counteract all the controversy.

Unfortunately for Alec, the controversy he has been boxed in by is not as innocuous as the one that keeps following his wife. Alec was on the set of the Western film Rust in 2021, and he was preparing to fire what should have been a blank bullet for a scene. Unfortunately, the bullet was not a blank.

He fired, and the projectile struck and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, also nicking the shoulder of director Joel Souza, who stood behind her. Alec faced legal repercussions as he was charged with involuntary manslaughter. He faced a possible 18 months in prison, pleading "not guilty." Ultimately, the case was dismissed. Yet the spectre of that incident seems to be an albatross, following him everywhere. Alec has admitted to being diagnosed with PTSD after the dust settled, according to CNN.

When Alec and Hilaria launched a TLC reality series titled The Baldwins in 2025 showing off their lives and Alec's role as a father to multiple children, it seemed like an odd choice for a couple who just can't seem to catch a break. But there's a strategic side to it, aside from the potential money bonus of having their own reality show.

Source: MEGA

As we mentioned before, fans can only know what they're shown about celebrity lives. And if all people see about Hilaria and Baldwin are accent controversies and accidental shootings, it's easy to play an image in your head of the two that isn't flattering. Now, however, people can get a peek into who they are when the cameras are off. Or rather, when the other cameras are off.