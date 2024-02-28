Home > News > Human Interest 'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Is Now on Trial for Involuntary Manslaughter "She does the job as good as I do now," said Gutierrez-Reed's stepfather, veteran armorer Thell Reed. By Jennifer Tisdale Feb. 28 2024, Published 5:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Oct. 21, 2021, at 1:49 p.m., "Santa Fe County emergency crews were summoned to Bonanza Creek Ranch in response to a shooting that would leave the entertainment industry reeling," reported the Los Angeles Times. The cast and crew for the movie Rust were preparing themselves to film a scene that involved actor and producer Alec Baldwin firing a gun. "I guess I’m gonna take this out, pull it, and go, ‘Bang!" said Baldwin while putting his hand on top of a Colt .45 revolver in its holster.

No one could have predicted what happened next, when a bullet tore through the chest of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, hitting the shoulder of director Joel Souza who stood behind her. "That was no good," said Hutchins. "That was no good at all." Hours later she would be pronounced dead. More than two years after that, the armorer responsible for checking the gun would stand trial for involuntary manslaughter. Where is Hannah Gutierrez-Reed now? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images Hannah Gutierrez-Reed (R) sits in court with her attorney Jason Bowles (L) during the first day of her trial at First District Court, in Santa Fe, N.M., on Feb. 22, 2024

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is now on trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Gutierrez-Reed's involuntary manslaughter trial began in February 2024 in Santa Fe, N.M., where Rust was being filmed. Prosecutors allege that 26-year-old Gutierrez-Reed, who was 24 at the time of the shooting, "failed to properly review the ammunition in the gun" and have also "accused her of allowing live ammunition on-set," per Vulture.

On Feb. 27, 2024, jurors were shown a police interview from November 2021 wherein Gutierrez-Reed admits that the dummy bullets she was using were from a previous film she worked on a few weeks prior. "I went back through a bag that I had," she told authorities. "This bag had a bunch of loose dummies in it. I went through and I checked all of them, and I put them into two boxes … They were in my car for like two weeks." Evidently Gutierrez-Reed failed to see that one of those dummy bullets was a live round, said Variety.

To test to see if a bullet is live or a dummy, Gutierrez-Reed said she would shake them; a dummy bullet will rattle, which she said was a safety feature meant to show that it couldn't be fired. Regarding how often she checks her bullets, Gutierrez-Reed said she was "shaking all of them most of the time." Prosecutor Kari Morrissey made sure to turn to the jury while repeating "most of the time."

Source: Getty Images Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's stepfather Thell Reed (right) in 1966 with gunsmith A.H. James

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's stepfather was also an armorer.

Gutierrez-Reed's stepfather is veteran Hollywood armorer Thell Reed who, according to IMDb, worked on nearly 50 movies including Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as well as Tombstone and The Quick and the Dead. While guesting on the Voices of the West podcast in 2021, Gutierrez-Reed said Reed taught her everything and took her from being "completely green," per The Hollywood Reporter. Reed had been bringing his stepdaughter to movie sets ever since she was a kid.