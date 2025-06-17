How Is Quentin Tarantino Connected to Israel? Learn All About His Israeli Ties The Oscar-winning American director was born in Tennessee. By Niko Mann Published June 17 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are curious to know about Quentin Tarantino's Israel connection amid the continuing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and murdered more than 1,200 people while taking at least 250 hostages, per the American Jewish Committee. The terrorist attack resulted in Israel attacking Palestine, and per PBS, more than 55,000 Palestinians have died during the Israel-Hamas War.

Article continues below advertisement

So, exactly what does the Oscar Award-winning director have to do with it? Fans want to know how Quentin Tarantino is connected to Israel, and we've got the answer.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Quentin Tarantino's connection to Israel?

Fans may be surprised to learn that Quentin is married to Israeli singer and actor Daniella Pick, and the couple has two children. The Jackie Brown filmmaker met Daniella back in Israel back in 2009 while he was promoting his film Inglourious Basterds. The duo — who have a more than 20-year age gap — were married in 2018, and they split their time between Tel Aviv and the United States.

According to the Times of Israel, Quentin bought a $13.8 million property in Tel Aviv this year in the neighborhood of Tel Baruch. The couple plans to build a home on the 2,200 square meter lot. The movie director says that he works while in Los Angeles, but he's just a dad when he's back in Israel. “When I’m in America, I’m writing," he said. "When I’m in Israel? I’m an abba, which means father,” he said at the Sundance Film Festival. In the weeks following the attack on Israel, Quentin visited several IDF bases to provide morale for Israeli soldiers.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniella's father, Svika Pick, was a pop star in the 1970s known in Israel as "The Maestro." Daniella and her sister, Sharona, also became singers and were known as the "Pick Sisters" before Daniella became a solo artist. The director says that he won't make another film until his youngest turns 6 because he wants his kids to understand his job and have memories of visiting his dad's movie set, per People. Quentin and Daniella have a young son and daughter together.

Article continues below advertisement

“The idea of jumping on a voyage when they’re too young to understand it is not enticing to me," he said. "I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least 6. That way he’ll know what’s going on, he’ll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life.”