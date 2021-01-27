Are Haley and Jacob Still Together After Appearing on 'Married at First Sight'?By Michelle Stein
Jan. 27 2021, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
Although Season 12 of Married at First Sight kicked off in January 2021, the show actually started filming back in August 2020. This means the 10 individuals who tied the knot to complete strangers have been married for several months at this point — if they decided to remain husband and wife, that is. So are Haley and Jacob still together from Married at First Sight?
Let's take a closer look at the odds, along with what they're up to today.
Meet Haley and Jacob from 'Married at First Sight.'
Haley, 28, works as an account executive — and she's tired of always being the bridesmaid.
"I have been a bridesmaid somewhere in the ballpark of 14 times. And so I have a lot of friends that make the 'always a bridesmaid' comment, for sure. Like I can never get away from that," she said on the show. "It never felt like I was going to get married. I just wasn't finding the right person."
Still, it's been a while since she's been in a long-term relationship. And she's pretty set in her ways.
"I haven't been in a committed relationship since I was 21," Haley admitted on Season 12 of Married at First Sight. "Being single for so long, I do what I want to do when I want to do it, and nobody's going to tell me otherwise."
Jacob, 38, is a senior IT analyst who loves '80s movies and "geek culture." Now that he's nearing the big 4-0, he's committed to settling down and starting a family.
"I'm still single probably because in my 20s I wouldn't commit 100 percent. I was always thinking in the back of my head that there was something more, don't settle, kind of thing. And I think I've gotten over that into my 30s," he explained on the show. "I've probably been thinking about getting married ever since I've really clocked over 35, where I'm like, 'OK, dude. You're pushing 40. You really need to get this figured out.'"
Haley and Jacob's wedding is featured in Season 12, Episode 3 of Married at First Sight, which airs on Jan. 27. A sneak peek from their big day shows that, like most couples featured on the series, Haley and Jacob were seriously anxious leading up to their nuptials. Haley sought the help of some liquid courage before walking down the aisle. Meanwhile, Jacob fretted about whether he would be physically attracted to his bride.
Are Haley and Jacob still together after appearing on 'Married at First Sight'?
Unfortunately, Haley's Instagram is set to private — likely to avoid spoiling what happened after she and Jacob got married on Married at First Sight. Similarly, we couldn't find a public account for Jacob. So it's unclear whether the couple is still together today.
It's worth noting there are a few factors that might be working against Haley and Jacob when it comes to building a lasting relationship. Their 10-year age gap, for starters (Haley is 28 and Jacob is 38) could very well be an obstacle. Not to mention the fact that Haley admitted to having lingering trust issues stemming from a previous relationship, during which her partner got another woman pregnant while they were still together.
Still, the relationship experts did match them up — so there's a decent amount of compatibility already there.
"We matched Haley and Jacob because he's an off-beat homebody and she's more gregarious. But we believe that he can bring some stability into her life," Pastor Calvin Roberson, a marriage counselor, explained. "Jacob needs Haley's energy. He needs her to bring him out of his shell and to make him more gregarious. If they work this right, they could be an incredible couple together."
Watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.