Haley Beck, Accused of Grooming and Sexual Misconduct, Sent 4,000 Texts to a Student Over Six Weeks Text messages show Haley paying the victim for compliments. By Risa Weber Published April 7 2026, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @tatumbeckk / AZ Family News

Content warning: This article mentions sexually grooming a minor. At a high school in Peoria, Ariz., two female teachers were accused of grooming and sexual misconduct involving the same student. The teachers in question are Haley Beck (27) and Angela Burlaka (47). An investigation into the teachers began when the victim's grandmother found a nude video of Burlaka on the victim's phone, according to KPHO Eyewitness 3 News. In the video, Burlaka was saying the victim's name.

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When the investigation into Burlaka began, Beck's name came up as well. School officials said that they had heard multiple rumors and complaints about Beck. During the investigation into Beck, disturbing text messages showing alleged grooming and sexual misconduct with the student came to light. Here's what we know.

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Observers at the high school reported unusual behavior between Haley Beck and the student she groomed.

The statement of charges against Haley Beck says that she allegedly allowed the student to eat jelly beans out of her hand during class, according to @bootsonthebeach13. She also let the student hug her from behind during class. She and the student also allegedly argued outside of class for an hour on one occasion.

On one occasion, Beck told someone associated with the school that she allowed the victim to take her car keys. When questioned about it, she said that she did it so he could retrieve his Christmas present from her car. @bootsonthebeach13 points out the fact that Beck didn't even feel the need to try to hide this inappropriate behavior.

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Some of Haley Beck's inappropriate texts to the victim came to light in police reports.

Text messages show Beck asking to spend time alone with the student past 11 p.m. after a concert, according to a TikTok account, @heyItsMe-a, who is posting details from the reports. On multiple occasions, Beck sent the victim a picture of herself and told him she'd give him $5 for each compliment he gave her.

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Beck also joked about having a "sleepover" with the student. On multiple occasions, texts allegedly show Beck suggesting that she and the student should engage in sexual acts together. @hey.its.me.ah reads other texts from the police reports that reveal Beck discussing sexual acts with the student and arranging to engage in sex with the victim.

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Beck has been charged with grooming her student before he turned 18.

According to KPHO Eyewitness 3, Beck's harassment of the victim occurred during his sophomore and junior years of high school, when the victim was in her class for psychology and sociology. Per the outlet, Beck gave the victim special treatment in class, did his homework, and falsely improved his grades and attendance record.

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Over the course of the inappropriate behavior, Beck paid the victim more than $600 and bought him food, alcohol, and drugs. She called herself his "sugar momma" and at one point said it "felt like straight prostitution." She sent him 4,000 texts over the course of six weeks.

Officials found a handwritten note from Beck to the victim in Beck's apartment. In the note, she wrote, "For this ‘relationship’ being extremely wrong, I feel like we have really made the most out of it ... There is truly no other student (I know, so wrong) that I’d want to do all this with."

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Child abuse prevention specialist Jessica Nicely reminded the public that what was going on between Beck and the student was not "a relationship." "He was a child, and this was child abuse and child rape," she clarified.

Nicely also said that mandatory reporters need to know that they don't need to know for sure that something is going on before they report it. They just need to have a reasonable belief or suspicion that inappropriate activity may be going on in order to report sexual abuse of a minor, per her statement to KPHO Eyewitness 3.