Influencer Quen Blackwell Herself Denied Being Groomed by Diplo "I am not having sex with a 41-year-old man!" screamed Quen Blackwell into the void that is TikTok. By Jennifer Tisdale Jun. 28 2024, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

In April 2023, digital comedian and social media influencer Quen Blackwell spoke with office Magazine about her years-long rise to the top of the viral mountain. Although she technically began making videos at age 9, which she did not recommend doing, her first breakout video happened in 2014 when she was just 14 years old. Since then, Blackwell has been carving out a much-needed space in the virtual comedy world — though some of the attention she has received is less than ideal.

In October 2020, Blackwell revealed that she was living with then 41-year-old DJ, Diplo. Blackwell was only 19 at the time, which caused social media to accuse the successful music producer of grooming the lesser-known but still talented comic. Was something nefarious really going on, or is it yet another example of strangers thinking they know better? Let's get into it.

The Diplo and Quen Blackwell grooming accusations are unfounded.

After Blackwell casually dropped that she was crashing with Diplo, the content creator did what she did best. She created a series of hilarious TikToks titled "Living with Diplo" and continued to pull back the curtain on their roommate situation. Unfortunately, some people decided that their friendship was wildly inappropriate and started accusing the music producer of grooming the younger entertainer.

When asked how they met, Diplo tweeted that the duo had "made music together." Cyber sleuths began digging through his old tweets looking for a history of similar behavior and when fans wouldn't give up, Blackwell and Diplo addressed them directly.

Quen Blackwell was horrified by the idea of dating a man in his 40s.

In November 2020, Blackwell uploaded a brief but effective TikTok where she screamed, "I'm not having sex with a 41-year-old man" in response to a commenter who wrote, "Is the pipe that good." According to PEOPLE, Blackwell took to Twitter to put an end to all the gossip.

"I'm an adult. I'm not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist," she wrote. "I've been living here for over a year. I'd rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically. And he'd rather choke. He's barley [sic] in LA bc he's so busy," said Blackwell. She also added that he and his team are mentors to the newly transplanted Angeleno who had just moved from Dallas, Texas. He was supporting her creative endeavors by providing the young artist with a place to stay.