Two Women Have Filed Separate Lawsuits Against Diplo — Can His Net Worth Handle It?

It's been over 25 years since he started, and Diplo can confidently say he has made it in the music business. But while he can certainly point to numerous success stories, the DJ's path is not without its bumps.

In June 2024, a revenge porn lawsuit was brought against the music producer who is already facing a sexual battery and defamation lawsuit, per Vanity Fair. Let's take a look at his net worth, which could be affected by these legal proceedings.

Diplo's net worth is record-breaking for a DJ.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Diplo is stacking the decks with his $70 million net worth. His discography goes as far back as when he began making music in the '90s and includes numerous singles, four studio albums, ten EPs, six compilation albums, five mixtapes, two reissue albums, and one live album. And that's just his own music.

Diplo DJ and music producer Net worth: 70000000 Birth date: Nov. 10, 1978 Birthplace: Tupelo, Miss. Birth name: Thomas Wesley Pentz Father: Thomas Pentz Mother: Barbara Jean (née Cox) Pentz Children: with Kathryn Lockhart: Lockett and Lazer; with Jevon King: Pace Education: University of Central Florida, Temple University

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr., has produced music for the likes of M.I.A., Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, and many more. He has also toured extensively for years and undoubtedly gets paid a crushing amount of money for private events. Not to mention the fact that, on occasion, Diplo has been known to pop into a film or television show. He's even been on The Price is Right. But he's also had some legal issues.

Diplo is currently facing two lawsuits.

In June 2024, Vanity Fair reported that Diplo was on the receiving end of a revenge porn lawsuit. A woman going by Jane Doe claims the music producer reached out to her via Snapchat in April 2016 when he was 37 and she was 21. Over the next two months, they exchanged explicit videos and images through the app. This eventually led to sexual intercourse, off and on until October 2023.

In November 2023, Doe was contacted by a woman she did not know who informed her she had photographs and videos of Doe and Pentz having sex. This woman had been in possession of said images and videos since October 2018 and had been distributing them up until Doe was in communication with the good Samaritan. Doe immediately reported Pentz to the New York Police Department, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Three years prior, in late 2020, an influencer by the name of Shelly Auguste alleged that Pentz had sexually assaulted her, secretly recorded other sexual interactions without her consent, and shared the videos without her consent. The two ended up suing each other with Pentz taking to Instagram to call her a liar and a stalker who was trying to extort him.