A Jumbotron at a Raider's Game May Have Just Exposed Diplo's Secret Romance

On Dec. 29, 2021, Diplo took to TikTok to address something that occurred when he attended a Las Vegas Raiders game. The video, which the DJ recorded at home, shows a screenshot of Diplo on the jumbotron, with the caption "Tinx Boyfriend" below his name.

The incident came as a surprise, as most people would typically identify Diplo as a DJ or an artist first, not someone's boyfriend. Even more strange was the fact that Tinx didn't appear to be with him at the game.

"I also have a few Grammys lol," Diplo wrote, throwing shade at whoever handled the jumbotron that night.