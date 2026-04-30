TikTok's Hallelujah Trend Has Some Christian Creators a Little Annoyed With How It's Used "Why are we using it to praise the Lord for sin and worldly things?" By Chrissy Bobic Published April 30 2026, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kingjuan_6; @izabella.f; @christenrenesavage

Some TikTok trends seem to come out of thin air. Others, like the hallelujah trend, were inspired by something that kind of makes sense. The trend going around on the platform is in reference to Justin Bieber's song "Everything Hallelujah" from his album "Swag II." But what is the hallelujah trend on TikTok, and how do users actually do it correctly? Also, why are some users upset about it?

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If you've noticed that you can't scroll through a few videos without hearing Justin's song and seeing a creator make a video to go with it, then chances are, you've seen the trend in action. That doesn't necessarily mean you understand it, though. Because, as TikTok trends go, this is another one that needs a little explaining, even if its origins make more sense than others.

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The hallelujah trend on TikTok uses Justin Bieber's song.

TikTok users are taking Justin's song and using it as the background sound for their videos. Then, they show or write on the screen everything they are saying, "hallelujah" for or thanking God for. In most cases, people are sharing how grateful they are for people in their life or their health, and yes, also specific foods or home decor.

The lyrics to Justin's song include: "Let's take a walk, hallelujah. Sun is out, hallelujah. I'm kissin' you, hallelujah. Dream of you, hallelujah. Look at you, hallelujah. I'm lovin' you, hallelujah. Everything hallelujah."

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It's all about people saying hallelujah as praise or thanks for things in their life. However, because some users take it to a level that uses a religious-based word with clips of partying or drinking will not fully clothed, the trend isn't everyone's favorite.

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Some Christian TikTok users have a problem with the hallelujah trend.

Although the trend is pretty simple, and it's meant to help people share what they're grateful for, some users have shared issues with it. Christian TikTok users in particular aren't too thrilled with the trend and with people who aren't informed about what hallelujah means taking part in it. That may not be the Godly way, so to speak, but who are we to judge?

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One user says in her video, "The problem with this trend is, the people that I've been seeing that has been doing this trend, they are living a life of sin. And the more and more I begin to watch videos of this hallelujah trend that I've been seeing people do, it vexed me." Another TikToker says in her video that people are making videos with the hallelujah trend without even knowing what it means from a religious standpoint.