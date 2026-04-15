TikTok Influencers Are Asking How to Appear Offline While on the Platform Once yours is off, other people won't be able to see that you're online, but you won't know who else is active either. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 15 2026, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Pexels / Olivier Bergeron

Social media is known for a lot of things, but privacy is not really one of them. Most people go on platforms like TikTok so they can show the world what they're up to — not hide what's going on. That said, occasionally, you just want to scroll on social media to view other people's updates, but without making yourself vulnerable to others' curiosity.

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TikTok influencers have been asking if there's a way to appear offline while still using the platform. Meaning, can you scroll through TikTok without anyone else seeing that you're online? After all, you should be able to enjoy some content without the whole world knowing that you've spent the day on the app. The answer is yes, you can appear offline while really on the platform, and it's actually very easy to switch the settings back and forth once you see how to do it.

Source: Pexels / Solen Feyissa

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Here's how to appear offline on TikTok while still using the platform:

That indicator that you're online is called Activity Status within the app, so all you need to do is turn that off. It may already be off, but it's worth double-checking, as most of the time the app will default to having the Activity Status on if a user hasn't changed the settings. It's also worth keeping in mind that the Activity Status goes both ways, so once yours is off, other people won't be able to see that you're online, but you won't know who else is active on the platform either.

In order to get to the Activity Status, go to your profile and click on the Menu, which appears as three horizontal lines in the right-hand corner of the screen. Click Settings and Privacy, and then Privacy, which will take you to Activity Status. You can click that little toggle to turn your Activity Status on and off, depending on whether or not you want people to know you're using the app at the time.

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What's next for TikTok?

As internet safety becomes a more and more prominent issue in people's lives, TikTok is among the social media platforms that are working towards adding new security features to its app. As recently as March 25, 2026, TikTok execs have expressed pride in the company's progress, particularly after avoiding getting shut down by the U.S. government.

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Per Yahoo, TikTok Vice President and General Manager of Global Business Solutions Khartoon Weiss has assured users, "What’s standing here today, I am genuinely proud to say, is the strongest, most secure, most creative platform we have ever built."

Source: Pexels / Solen Feyissa