A Breakdown of the Viral Bali Birthday Trip Drama on TikTok "Yeah, this is insane." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 26 2026, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@opulentqt;@queenahj_

A woman on TikTok dubbed the “Bali Birthday Girl” started catching heat in March 2026 after a longtime friend attempted to air her alleged odd behavior during their 2025 trip to Bali. That woman, whose name is A’janaee Brown, decided to celebrate her birthday in Bali and invited a few other girls to join. Her longtime friend, the one accusing her of acting weird and allegedly enjoying parts of the trip on her dime, is named Quantasia.

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You might remember Quantasia as the woman who sued Usher back in 2017 after he allegedly failed to disclose his herpes diagnosis before they had a sexual encounter. Anyhow, A’janaee later came forward with her side of the story about what really went down on the trip, and it seems many people went from supporting Quantasia’s version to backing the birthday girl instead. Here’s the Bali birthday trip drama in a nutshell, in case you don’t have hours to devote to their back-and-forth videos.

The Bali birthday trip girl drama taking over TikTok, explained.

So Quantasia and A’janaee had apparently been friends for a very long time, but seemed to grow apart at one point. Eventually, they rekindled their friendship and started hanging out again. A’janaee appeared to invite Quantasia on her birthday trip to Bali in 2025, though there’s some confusion around whether it was a direct invite, since A’janaee has hinted she was surprised Quantasia actually decided to come.

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From the beginning, according to text messages A’janaee shared between the two (which she posted on Instagram), it seems Quantasia didn’t have the full amount to cover things like excursions, food, and even the full cost of a room in an Airbnb A’janaee had already booked. A’janaee covered the difference anyway and allowed her friend to pay her back when she could.

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A’janaee claims she rented an Airbnb where each room cost $484, so if you wanted your own room, you had to pay the full amount. Quantasia, however, allegedly only paid $200 upfront, and it wasn’t until weeks later that she sent an additional $42, still only enough to cover half the cost, which would mean she’d be sharing a room with someone.

But then, at the last minute, one of the girls dropped out of the trip. So A’janaee decided to let Quantasia have the entire room to herself, despite only paying half. That’s where things started to get messy.

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@queenahj_ Still can’t believe I’m online doing this with someone who lives two flights down stairs from me ! I can acknowledge there may have been a misunderstanding from the initial invite, but let’s be clear—she was accommodated. She ended up with her own room, didn’t pay in full, and still owed me money. Calling her ungrateful wasn’t random—it was based on how everything played out after I went above and beyond. #balibirthdaygirl #balitrip ♬ original sound - AhjAhj

Quantasia took issue with the room setup, specifically the fact that it had two tiny twin beds. While they could be pushed together, she complained there was still a gap. A’janaee later shared photos of the room and beds, and many people agreed it wouldn’t have been a big deal to push them together comfortably. Still, Quantasia wanted to switch rooms. But since she hadn’t paid the full amount and wasn’t one of the first to pay, she didn’t get first pick.

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And this all started unfolding before A’janaee even arrived. Quantasia had gotten to the Airbnb first because A’janaee was delayed and stuck in Dubai for a bit. While waiting at the house for the others, Quantasia continued expressing frustration about the bed situation via text, which ultimately led to A’janaee calling her ungrateful, especially considering she paid half price but still ended up with her own room. That’s a big slice of the drama.

@opulentqt Replying to @Pri Celeste alright yall asked for it… here’s part 1 of the Bali girls trip storytime 🤭🤭 ♬ original sound - Call Me “QT”

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Quantasia also claimed the other girls were eating on her dime.

While Quantasia made it seem like she traveled 20 hours and spent thousands of dollars only to be given two twin beds that couldn’t be pushed together, she also complained that the other girls were enjoying food on her dime, and she even posted receipts. But if you scroll through A’janaee’s “receipts,” and look at the texts she shared, it paints a different picture.

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Based on those messages, it seemed clear Quantasia was struggling to cover a lot of the costs. At one point, she even told A’janaee, “I have $20 in cash and $10 on my Cash App right now. I could give that to you today to bring down the balance and at least half toward ATV.” The ATV rides were $60 per person, and FINNS Beach Club was $120, and according to A’janaee, Quantasia didn’t fully cover those costs either.

A’janaee also pointed out in her texts that she had covered nearly $1,000 upfront so everyone could participate in the planned activities, and she needed to be paid back. But if you hear Quantasia’s side first, she makes it sound like a trip from hell that she wasted a ton of money on. From A’janaee’s perspective, though, she fronted most of the costs and allowed Quantasia to pay her back over time, and in some cases, allegedly not at all.

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