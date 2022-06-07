Woman Demands Her Own Room on Bachelorette Trip, Internet Says She’s in the Right
I travel a lot, and sometimes with groups of people. But there are very few individuals I would feel comfortable sharing a room with. Yes, we can hang out with each other in pre-ordained times but once it comes down to me wanting to get some work done or make phone calls or just veg out by myself, then I want to be by myself and not beholden to someone else's schedule.
I'd imagine that there are lots of other people who feel the exact same way too. People who want to use the bathroom in the middle of the night while sleeping in their underwear. People who like browsing through social media on their phones and laughing and TikToks in the middle of the dark. Or maybe you like to sleep with the bathroom light on in your hotel — whatever it is, it's nice to have your own space.
The issue is compounded even more for individuals who are introverted and/or have difficulty navigating group situations. Like folks who are going out to a bachelor/bachelorette party.
During these shindigs, folks will usually share accommodations in order to keep costs down while simultaneously "keeping the party going" with all of their pals.
However, some peeps aren't really into that idea.
Like this one Mumsnet poster who, while they sound excited to go to a bachelorette party with their friends, doesn't seem too enthused at the prospect of sharing rooms with everyone. She was so anxious about it that she asked people online if it would be a vibe kill if she asked for her own room.
Here's what she wrote: "I'm going to a hen do in a month's time, it's for 3 nights but have said I'll just go for 1 (I still paid in full though!). Nothing has been mentioned about sleeping arrangements, but I know that there are only 3 rooms with a single bed, the rest are double or twin, so most (the other 15) will be sharing."
"I'm so scared of having to share a room, I know it's completely ridiculous but the thought makes me incredibly anxious. Regardless of who with really. We're all meeting up on Friday to discuss final plans. Is there any polite way of asking for a single room to myself?"
She continued, "I don't want to make a scene or draw attention to myself. But I'm genuinely considering making something up and not going because I'm scared of turning up and being allocated a shared room. Any advice? Am I being really pathetic?"
Other users on the site assured her that no, she isn't being "pathetic" by asking for a singular room. Some suggested that there is no need for her to be nervous and she's well within reason to make that request:
"Of course you're not being pathetic. Just say you really struggle sharing and would like a single room."
Others offered up some ways that would help her to make charming excuses as to why she requires her own space: "Tell them you snore like a drill or talk in your sleep."
While there were others who said that her request basically came down to dollars and cents. Some said that because she was asking for her own room then she would offer to pay a little bit extra. However, others mentioned that because she paid for three nights but is only staying one, then she should have the right to a single room for just one night.
Others said that when they want to make a request for something, they just usually liquor the other person up: "I’d probably just go 'I’d really like my own room, so can I bring 6 bottles of wine as a thank you preempt it and offer out a gift so they can’t say no."
However there was another user who didn't seem too thrilled with the woman's request: "God, as someone who has organised many hen dos and is out of patience with other people's social anxiety, fussy eating or whatever, you sound high-maintenance. Why didn't you just tell them to leave you out of the accommodation and book yourself a single room for the night you'll be there? Would probably work out cheaper anyway. With a month to go you can probably still do it, just email whoever's booked the hotel and offer to sort it out with the venue directly to save them the hassle."
What do you think? Is the Mumsnet poster asking for too much? Or is she being completely sensible?