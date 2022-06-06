“Soul-Sucking” Internship at Finance Company Captured in Viral TikTok

However, there are definitely people who get a kick out of working in finance. Take Warren Buffet for instance. He loves managing money so much that even though he eats like a 6-year-old with a grown-man's appetite, he's still very spry despite being 91-years-old.

But many feel that type of enthusiasm was nowhere to be found in a viral TikTok of finance interns looking like they're seriously questioning their life choices.