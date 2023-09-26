Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman's Gorgeous Bali Villa Is Next to a Construction Site — "Honestly I Feel Like Crying" A woman's lovely Bali vacation was partially ruined by the construction site next to her villa. They worked literally all day, everyday. By Jennifer Tisdale Sep. 26 2023, Published 1:28 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@curvysam (video still)

A picture is worth a thousand words and a construction site looming over your vacation spot is worth a thousand screams into your pillow. Why must finding a place to stay while traveling be so emotionally taxing? I went to New Orleans for Halloween in 2022 and the people I rented my VRBO from, ghosted me. I had to pay for a hotel and am still trying to get a refund. The Big Easy was big difficult, but I still managed to have a great time.

From insane hidden fees (or cameras) to inaccurate representations of what you're getting, it's a wonder anyone ever leaves their own homes. Maybe it's best to stay put, where you already have the perfect pillow. One woman definitely got some add-ons she didn't request when she discovered a very active construction site right next to her Bali villa. Let's just say she was getting hammered but alcohol wasn't involved. Let's get into it.

A woman's Bali vacation got turned upside down thanks to a construction site next door.

Sam, who goes by @curvysam on TikTok, is a body positivity influencer who took a trip to Bali in order to snag some video she can use to launch her new plus-size clothing company that specializes in comfy robes. I love this. I love a soft robe and I love an inclusive organization.

Unfortunately this project requires a relatively quiet space that Sam wasn't afforded at her Bali villa. Not only is the noise an issue, but according to Sam "stuff has fallen into the pool" which makes this a safety concern as well.

@curvysam Honestly, this is my worst nightmare. It’s a beautiful remote location and it’s not the owners fault and it’s not the workers fault. Unfortunately this is just how things are in Bali. I looked on Google Maps, I read all of their reviews. The Villa Manager is so wonderful and so apologetic. I just really needed this mental reprieve, and to have some quiet. Plus I planned to film video contant, you all know I love chatting to the camera. These two nights have cost me more than my entire 9 days in Bali so far. Sigh. I will still get to shoot my new range for @Hildas ~ Size Inclusive Robes but its going to be loud with no relaxing or swimming in the pool. Especially with builders dropping so much stuff. Definitely not comfortable having an audience watching. #balivilla #baliaccomodation #baliconstruction ♬ original sound - CurvySam ~ Plus Size Fashion

Unfortunately the construction starts at 7:30 a.m. and doesn't wrap up until 5:00 p.m. She came to Bali because it's gorgeous but also, where Sam lives in Brisbane, Australia is "very loud and it's very dark."

Sam is like a lot of us who saved up for a vacation and can't pivot when something like this happens. When I had to find a different place to stay in New Orleans, I had to borrow money from my mother. I write this without shame! Times are tough.

Believe it or not, Sam also took this trip so she could relax. As she's saying this, so much hammering is heard in the background. It's almost comical and is very much like that scene in Scrooged where Bill Murray keeps shouting at people to hold the goddamn hammering. When they do, the sets they are building fall one by one like so many enormous dominoes.

Sam must be one of those "make the best of it" type folks because in a followup TikTok, she's eating a delicious bagel in the pool by her Bali villa while the madness rages on around her. She was able to squeeze in a moment's peace in between drilling, until gravel fell on her head. By the way, it was one of the best bagels she's ever had.

Sadly Sam mentioned possibly leaving and heading to her parents's home in Melbourne to film, but she did drop a few more TikToks from Bali so hopefully things worked out. I'm particularly fond of the video where she visits a local grocery store. I love a supermarket and am obsessed with what's available at stores outside of the U.S.

@curvysam Replying to @Jessie Ann if I was here on a holiday, I would definitely pack up and leave immediately. But I have packages and samples being delivered throughout the day. A photographer coming at 7 am. And another at 3pm plus all my stock has been prepped and is here. I just don’t have it in me to move. The manager has been wonderful, gone above and beyond. He even sent me a video from up on the roof and has spoken to the staff to be careful with the gravel. And mindful about cigarette smoke/yelling loudly. I’m going to be able to get 80% of my work done. But there’s something about this noise that has massively triggered me and put me in a bad headspace because I cop this noise at home as well. I went back through the reviews and in March there was a couple of comments about construction at I assumed it would be done by now. I’m actually dreading having to listen to that noise on Wednesday. Having to listen to it today on the one day I was meant to be relaxing and prepping everything for tomorrow. Sigh. Thanks for listening everyone! It seems a little trivial, I’m just getting to the point where I’m over stimulated, and probably need to step away from Bali. #ba#baliaccomodationa#balivillaa#baliconstruction ♬ original sound - CurvySam ~ Plus Size Fashion

In the caption of the bagel video, Sam explains that she can't actually leave because this trip is part vacation part work. "I have packages and samples being delivered throughout the day," she writes. There are also two photoshoots on the books. For Sam, this is an investment.