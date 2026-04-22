Justin Bieber's Relationship With His Parents Has Had Some Highs and Lows Over the Years Justin Bieber's parents split up shortly after he was born. By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 22 2026, 1:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Justin Bieber was discovered on YouTube, thanks to his mom, Pattie Mallette, it was the jumping-off point of his career. She had already split with Justin's dad, Jeremy Bieber, but his dad was in his life. Still, there is a lot that Justin's now-adult fans don't know about his parents and family.

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While Justin has spoken about financial struggles he faced as a child with his mom, he also credited her with taking care of him through the more difficult times and then being able to take care of her when he started making money. Justin has also spoken highly of his dad throughout the years, even amid rumors of instability in his life. So, who are the Biebs' parents? There's a lot to know in order to understand Justin himself.

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Justin Bieber is still close to his parents.

In 2015, Justin spoke to Billboard about his dad and the relationship they formed over the years. He admitted that Jeremy left when Justin was 4 for about a year and later returned on Father's Day. However, he added, he doesn't see Jeremy as the "deadbeat dad" that he believes some do, and he told the outlet that Jeremy has been with him for most of his life.

It's not clear what Jeremy does for a living now, but he is married with four kids, who are Justin's younger half-siblings. In 2022, Justin reiterated the closeness he has with Jeremy by posting a throwback photo of them on Instagram for Father's Day. In the caption, he wrote, "So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son."

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Justin's mom was a big part of his career in the early years since it was Pattie who posted Justin's videos on YouTube. She wrote a memoir called Nowhere But Up: The Story of Justin Bieber's Mom, and she has been vocal over the years about her past experience with sexual abuse.

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According to her Instagram, Pattie is close to Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber. Despite any setbacks that the mother-son duo might have had over the years, publicly or privately, she has remained supportive of her son's career. It doesn't look like she married or had any other kids like Justin's dad did; however, she does appear to be a doting grandma to Justin and Hailey's son.

Justin Bieber has siblings on his father's side.